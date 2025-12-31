MURIC has raised the alarm that a dangerous message is circulating online, causing fear among Igbo Muslims

Iba, Lagos state - Popular Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has called for the arrest and prosecution of one Mazi Kanayo for inciting the Igbo people of south-eastern Nigeria to kidnap Igbo Muslims and bury them alive.‎

The call was made in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, by Prof. Ishaq Akintola, MURIC's executive director, and obtained by Legit.ng.

MURIC demands Kanayo’s arrest immediately

‎The statement reads:‎

"We are in possession of a viral video clip in which the audio message of one Maazi Kanayo was aired. In the audio, Mazi Kanayo incited the Igbo people of South-Eastern Nigeria to kidnap Igbo Muslims and bury them alive. This post is shared via TikTok Lite."

MURIC said Mazi Kanayo specifically directed his potential kidnappers and killers to target Muslims of Igbo extraction living in Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo states.

The group bemoaned:

"This is the last thing Nigeria needs at a time when the whole country faces serious insecurity.

‎‎"This is an extremely dangerous dimension as the audio puts the lives of thousands of Igbo Muslims on the line. Some Igbo Muslims are traditional rulers in their communities, and this implies the likelihood of communal turbulence in the South East."

MURIC, therefore, called on security agencies, particularly men of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to arrest, detain and prosecute the violence instigator.

It said:

"Every minute counts as the lives of thousands of people hang in the balance."

Igbo Muslim preacher condemns threats

In the same vein, Siraj Ugwu, a popular Igbo Muslim preacher, condemned what he called "the evil intentions of some among our own people."

Ugwu posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, December 31, along with the controversial audio:

"Indeed, Allah has exposed what was hidden in the darkness. The underground plots, the poisonous hatred, and the evil intentions of some among our own people have now been brought to light.

"It is heartbreaking and deeply painful that fellow Igbos would conspire, instigate, and openly call for the harm of their own brothers and sisters simply because they chose to worship Allah and embrace Islam.

"This voice note circulating on social media where one Mazi Kanayo incites and instructs Igbos to eliminate any Igbo who accepts Islam is not only wicked, it is an assault on humanity, conscience, and the sacred bond of our shared identity. It is a reminder of how dangerous ignorance can become when hatred replaces reason and compassion."

Ugwu continued:

"We, the Igbos who believe in and practice Islam, reject fear, intimidation, threats, and oppression. We reject every attempt to silence us or erase our existence.

"Our faith does not make us strangers in our own land. Our belief does not strip us of our identity, dignity, or rights. Freedom of religion is a fundamental human right.

"We have the right to believe, to practice, and to peacefully propagate our faith just as others do, within the bounds of mutual respect and coexistence.

"Islam teaches peace, justice, patience, and mercy, and we will not abandon these values even in the face of hostility."

He concluded:

"May Allah, the Most Just and the All-Seeing, protect His servants, expose every evil plot, and turn the hearts of our people away from hatred and violence.

"May He strengthen the oppressed, grant safety to the innocent, and uphold truth over falsehood. May Allah Azza wa Jalla continue to protect Islam and Muslims wherever they are."

