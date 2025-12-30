Two close friends of international boxer Anthony Joshua tragically died in a road crash on December 29

Joshua suffered minor injuries and is now under observation in hospital following the accident

Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele played crucial roles in Joshua's training and support team

Two close friends and long-time team members of world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua have been identified as the victims of the fatal road crash.

Recall that a crash occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, December 29, claiming the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, both integral members of the boxer’s inner circle for several years.

Source: Instagram

Joshua’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing, while confirming this, said:

“With profound sadness, it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, have tragically passed away."

Anthony Joshua: How the crash occurred

The accident happened around 11 am on Monday at Makun, near the Danco Filling Station before the Sagamu Interchange inward Ibadan on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

An eyewitness said the convoy consisted of a Lexus SUV conveying Joshua and a Pajero SUV carrying his security detail.

“It was a two-vehicle convoy. Joshua was seated behind the driver. Two passengers died on the spot, while Joshua sustained minor injuries,” the witness said.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) later arrived at the scene to carry out rescue and investigation efforts.

Matchroom confirms deaths, Joshua hospitalised

Matchroom Boxing disclosed that Joshua sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for medical checks and treatment.

The company added that the former heavyweight champion was in a stable condition and would remain under observation.

The BBC also confirmed that the two men killed in the crash were Joshua’s close teammates and part of his personal support team.

Who were the victims?

Sina Ghami: Joshua’s long-time conditioning coach

Sina Ghami served as Anthony Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for more than a decade and was widely regarded as a key figure behind the boxer’s physical preparation.

He was a co-founder of Evolve Gym in London and a qualified sports and exercise rehabilitator, specialising in musculoskeletal injuries and corrective exercise.

According to the BBC, Ghami worked with athletes across multiple sports, including the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA) and Michigan State University football team.

He frequently shared photos with Joshua on social media and had posted updates from Lagos shortly before the crash.

Latif “Latz” Ayodele: Trusted personal trainer

Latif Ayodele, popularly known as Latz, was Joshua’s personal trainer and a constant presence in his training routines.

His social media pages reflected a deep passion for fitness and a strong commitment to Islam. He regularly posted photos with Joshua and was seen with the boxer just hours before the accident.

As reported by Punch, Joshua had shared an Instagram story of himself playing table tennis with Ayodele shortly before the crash.

Source: Legit.ng