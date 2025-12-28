Seven residents of Lawanti village in Gombe State tragically lost their lives in a motor accident along the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway

The victims, including children, were reportedly travelling to Maiduguri for a wedding ceremony when the crash occurred

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya described the incident as a painful loss and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families

Seven persons from Lawanti village in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State lost their lives in a tragic motor accident on Saturday, December 27, 2025, along the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway.

The victims were identified as Gambo Abbo (35), Umalkhairi (18), Rabiu Abubakar (28), Fatuma Hassan (28), Amal Abubakar (3), Adamu Bello (4) and Zara’u Alhaji (27). Reports indicated that they were travelling to Maiduguri, Borno State, to attend a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred.

Governor Yahaya reacts to painful loss

According to Dailytrust, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya described the incident as a painful and devastating loss, not only to the affected families but also to the entire Lawanti community in Akko LGA and Gombe State at large.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor said:

“The untimely death of such precious souls has deeply touched the hearts of all, and no words can adequately console families who have lost loved ones under such tragic circumstances.”

Condolences to bereaved families

Governor Yahaya extended his condolences to the families of the victims, particularly the District Head of Jalingo, Bello Hassan Babangida, who lost his sister and niece; Idris Lawanti Maigari, who lost his daughter; and Idris A. Isah Lawanti, the councillor representing Akko Ward, who also lost close relatives.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the bereaved families, relatives and the entire Lawanti community the strength, patience and fortitude to bear the immense loss. He further prayed that Allah forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, accept their good deeds and grant them Aljannatul Firdaus.

This tragic motor accident has left the Lawanti community in mourning, with many residents expressing shock and grief over the sudden loss of seven lives.

Where is Gombe state located?

Gombe State, known as the “Jewel in the Savannah,” is located in north-eastern Nigeria and was created on October 1, 1996, from the former Bauchi State. Its capital is Gombe city, and it shares borders with Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, and Bauchi States. Covering about 20,265 square kilometres, the state has a population of nearly 4 million people.

Gombe is predominantly inhabited by Hausa, Fulani, and Tangale ethnic groups, with Islam and Christianity as the main religions.

The state is noted for its warm climate, rich cultural heritage, and agricultural economy, producing crops such as maize, millet, sorghum, and groundnuts.

Youths protest after trailer kills one

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fatal road crash in Damagum, Fune Local Government Area of Yobe state, has triggered tension after residents staged a protest over what they described as recurring, avoidable accidents on the busy Damaturu–Potiskum highway.

The incident, which happened late Wednesday night, December 10, claimed the life of one man and left six others hospitalised.

According to residents, the latest crash renewed long-standing fears about the safety of the road, especially around Damagum, where heavy human and market activities on Sundays and Wednesdays often force pedestrians to cross close to the highway. A witness told Daily Trust that the accident involved a trailer heading from Damaturu to Lagos. The vehicle reportedly lost control before ramming into a Mitsubishi Canter transporting passengers.

