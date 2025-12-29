Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has criticised the federal government over the alleged absence of an ambulance at the scene of the accident involving Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua

Obi made the comment while sending his prayers and goodwill message to the Ogun-born boxer, and mourned the demise of his two friends

The 2027 presidential hopeful's comment has started generating reactions from some Nigerians who reminded him of the official statement explaining the absence of an ambulance from the pictures that emerged

Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra and the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has tackled the federal government over the failure of emergency ambulances at the scene of the fatal accident involving the Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua, where two people died.

The incident occurred in the Makun area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway under Ogun state, where the vehicle conveying the two-time world champion reportedly collided with another car under circumstances that are still being investigated.

Casualties in road accident involving Anthony Joshua

Two people were confirmed dead as a result of the crash, while Joshua sustained only minor injuries. Eyewitness accounts indicated that the collision happened suddenly, leaving little time for motorists nearby to respond.

Emergency responders and bystanders moved swiftly to assist those involved. Joshua was said to have remained at the scene and taken part in efforts to help injured victims before authorities arrived.

Speaking on the incident, the 2027 presidential hopeful maintained that "many of us are also compelled to reflect on reports that no ambulance was readily available to convey him to the hospital." He prayed for the quick recovery of Anthony Joshua and mourned the demise of his two friends who died in the accident.

Nigerians react as Obi speaks on Anthony Joshua

Obi's comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Abhijit Pathak shared a video of Joshua speaking on life affairs:

"Old interview of Anthony Joshua where he talked about life being short and unexpected. He lost two closest friends today."

O.P. JiRI asked Obi to tell Nigerians his plan:

"If you truly care, tell me: what is your concrete plan to fix emergency response systems and rehabilitate our highways? Maybe I fit later like you if I hear your answer. I no longer want to hear "may God grant them eternal rest" from leaders whose job is to prevent these deaths in the first place."

Michael wrote about Anthony Joshua's friend:

"One of Anthony Joshua’s friends who died in the crash was Sina Ghami. He was a qualified sports and exercise rehabilitator, specialising in musculoskeletal injuries and corrective exercise. He was part of Anthony Joshua’s team, serving as his exercise rehabilitation coach."

Masterpiece commented:

"According to Official reports from the FRSC, they arrived at the spot just 3 minutes after they were notified and reaching there, the police officers who were with him had already rushed him to the hospital using their Hilux. What other things do you want the Government to do in an accident like this, or do you just derive pleasure from using everything negative about the country to score cheap political points just to gain public validation?"

See Obi's full statement here:

