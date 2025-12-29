Anthony Joshua's road accident on money has made former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emotional as he sympathised with the Nigerian-British boxer

Atiku, in a statement shortly after the accident on Monday, December 29, sympathised with the Ogun-born boxers and mourned the death of two people who died in the accident

The accident reportedly took the lives of two people who were with the boxer, while Joshua sustained only minor injuries, according to an eyewitness

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has reacted to the fatal accident involving Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua. Two people reportedly died in the deadly road accident.

The incident occurred in the Makun area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway under Ogun state, where the vehicle conveying the two-time world champion reportedly collided with another car under circumstances that are still being investigated.

Eyewitnesses narrate how Anthony Joshua's accident happened

Two people were confirmed dead as a result of the crash, while Joshua sustained only minor injuries. Eyewitness accounts indicated that the collision happened suddenly, leaving little time for motorists nearby to respond.

Emergency responders and bystanders moved swiftly to assist those involved. Joshua was said to have remained at the scene and taken part in efforts to help injured victims before authorities arrived.

The former vice president, in a social media post shortly after the accident on Monday, December 29, sympathised with the boxer and sent his condolences to the two people who died in the accident.

Nigerians react to Anthony Joshua's accident

Many of Atiku's supporters have taken to the comment section of the former vice president's post and sympathised with the Ogun-born boxer. Below are some of their reactions:

Nwaorie Ndubuisi commented:

"In a moment of celebration like this, news of tragic road accidents is common; it is unfortunate that avoidable road accidents are occurring all over the country. May the souls of the deceased find rest, and may the injured get well soon."

Simple Life Note commented:

"A deeply painful moment indeed. Wishing Anthony Joshua strength and a full recovery, while holding in thought and prayer the families who lost loved ones, the greatest tragedy of all. Moments like this remind us how fragile life is, and why empathy, responsibility."

Thinggummy said:

"While accidents happen everywhere around the world, there is clearly lots of Nigerian factors that made the accident unavoidable. For a start, that truck they rammed into has absolutely no business on a public road"

Olawale mourns:

"May God protect and save the survivors and grant peace to the souls of the departed and comfort to their loved ones. Ogun State has A1+ with bad roads."

Bayo Adegboyega commends Atiku's style:

"I love how compassionate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is. Others would come and play politics with this. Just watch."

See the full statement here:

