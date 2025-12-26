The National Assembly has ordered re-gazetting of four tax reform laws signed by President Tinubu

Concerns raised over discrepancies in documents submitted for presidential assent and those published in the Official Gazette

The House of Representatives assured public of transparency as it initiates an institutional review to clarify legislative decisions

FCT, Abuja - The National Assembly has ordered the re-gazetting of four key tax reform laws signed by President Bola Tinubu.

This is coming following public controversy over alleged post-passage alterations, insisting the move is purely administrative and aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the legislative process.

The directive was issued by the leadership of both chambers and conveyed through the Clerk to the National Assembly, who has been instructed to re-gazette the laws and issue Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the versions “duly passed by both chambers of the National Assembly”

4 tax Acts affected by the directive

The affected laws are the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025, Daily Trust reported.

According to the House of Representatives, concerns had emerged over the harmonisation of the Bills passed by both chambers, the documents transmitted for presidential assent, and the versions later published in the Federal Government’s Official Gazette.

House says move is administrative, not an admission of error

In a statement on Friday, House spokesman Akin Rotimi said the National Assembly was acting strictly within its constitutional powers and stressed that the re-gazetting did not amount to an admission of wrongdoing.

“This administrative step is intended solely to authenticate and accurately reflect the legislative decisions of the National Assembly,” Rotimi said.

He added that the exercise “does not constitute, imply, or concede any defect in the exercise of legislative authority by the House of Representatives or the Senate”.

Seven-member committee set up to review process

Rotimi disclosed that the House had last week constituted a seven-member ad hoc committee after the matter was raised on the floor through a Point of Order under privileges.

“The Ad Hoc Committee, alongside other relevant committees of the National Assembly and in collaboration with management, is undertaking an institutional review to establish the sequence of events,” he said.

The review, he explained, would examine any possible lapses, irregularities or external interference in line with constitutional provisions, the Acts Authentication Act, and the standing orders of both chambers, Vanguard reported.

Leadership acts to clear ambiguity

The House spokesman said the decision to re-gazette the laws was taken under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House Abbas Tajudeen to eliminate any ambiguity surrounding the Acts.

“This action is without prejudice to the powers or functions of any other arm of government and does not affect any rights or legal processes arising under the Constitution,” Rotimi said.

Appeal for calm as review continues

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutionalism and the rule of law, the House urged Nigerians to exercise restraint and allow the institutional review to run its course.

“Members of the public are respectfully urged to allow the National Assembly’s processes to proceed without speculation or conjecture,” the statement said.

The House assured that further details would be made public as the review progresses, maintaining that transparency and accountability would guide the process throughout.

