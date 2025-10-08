The Senate summoned key defence and security chiefs over the rising insecurity in parts of Kwara South

Lawmakers debated urgent measures to restore safety and protect affected communities

Several senators voiced strong concerns and proposed coordinated federal intervention

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has summoned all service chiefs over the spate of insecurity in Kwara state.

Specifically, the Senate summoned the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to appear before it in plenary and brief lawmakers on coordinated federal responses to the rising insecurity in Kwara South Senatorial District.

Also summoned are the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), as the upper chamber moves to curb the wave of banditry, kidnappings, and killings plaguing the area.

Breaking: Senate Summons Defence Minister, DSS, NIA, IGP, Others as Reasons Emerge

Source: Twitter

Senate demands permanent military base in Kwara South

In its resolutions on Tuesday, the Senate called on the federal government to establish a permanent military base in the forest belts of Ifelodun Local Government Area (LGA) to serve as a rapid response hub against bandits.

It also directed relevant security agencies to identify and prosecute local collaborators aiding criminal groups operating in the district.

The Senate further mandated its Committees on Defence, Police Affairs, and National Security and Intelligence to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of affected areas and report back within two weeks.

Senate: Troops, special units to be deployed

Lawmakers also directed the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector-General of Police to deploy additional troops and special tactical units to clear forest hideouts and restore normalcy in affected communities.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was urged to provide immediate humanitarian relief to displaced persons in Ifelodun and other affected LGAs, while the Federal Government was asked to compensate families of fallen forest guards and vigilantes who died defending their communities.

A minute of silence was observed in honour of forest guards, vigilantes, traditional rulers, and innocent citizens who have lost their lives to bandit attacks in Kwara South, Vanguard reported.

Senator Ashiru moves motion for urgent intervention

The resolutions followed a motion titled “Urgent Need to Address Insecurity in Kwara South Senatorial District, Particularly Ifelodun Local Government Area – Call for Immediate and Comprehensive Federal Intervention”, sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru (APC, Kwara South).

In his presentation, Senator Ashiru expressed grave concern over the escalating insecurity in the district, particularly in Ifelodun, where bandit attacks, kidnappings, and killings have surged in recent weeks.

Breaking: Senate Summons Defence Minister, DSS, NIA, IGP, Others as Reasons Emerge

Source: UGC

“Within the last month, no fewer than twelve forest guards and local vigilantes were killed in an ambush by armed bandits in Oke-Ode.

“The Baale of Ogba-Ayo community and several other traditional leaders were also slain in separate incidents across Ifelodun, Isin, Ekiti, and Oke Ero LGAs," Ashiru said.

He added that over 142 persons had been kidnapped and more than 70 killed in the past year, with 25 communities deserted, farms abandoned, and schools closed, resulting in severe humanitarian and economic disruptions.

Lawmakers call for urgent, coordinated action

Several senators voiced support for Ashiru’s motion, calling for swift and coordinated national action to address the crisis, The Cable reported.

Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West) lamented that communities have been repeatedly attacked.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) warned that insecurity in one region threatens the entire nation.

Senator Ekong Samson (APC, Akwa Ibom South) emphasised the need for community-level cooperation.

‘No room for politics in security’ says Senator Mustapha

Contributing, Senator Saliu Mustapha (APC, Kwara Central) cautioned against politicising the security challenge, stressing unity of purpose.

Senator Sadiq Umar (APC, Kwara North) added that lawmakers must intensify their oversight duties to ensure accountability.

Akpabio swears in 2 new senators

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, swore in two new senators: Joseph Ikpea and Emmanuel Nwachukwu.

Ikpea was elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent Edo Central while Nwachukwu is an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) senator, representing Anambra South.

Source: Legit.ng