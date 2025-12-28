A casual worker at the Gombe State Government House was reportedly killed by his fellow staff member

Police confirmed that CCTV footage captured the suspect assaulting the victim before fleeing the scene

The suspect was later arrested and confessed to the crime, as investigations continue into the homi cide

A casual worker attached to the Gombe State Government House, identified as Malam Umar and popularly known as Baba Usama, was allegedly killed on the premises by his co-worker, a watchman named Shuaibu Adamu.

According to the Gombe Police Command who was quoted by Dailytrust, Umar worked as a borehole operator at the Government House before his death.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, confirmed the incident and said preliminary findings revealed that the victim was discovered motionless with his trousers tied around his neck. He added that “a local intoxicant (popularly known as rubber solution) was found inserted in his mouth.”

Distress report and hospital confirmation

DSP Abdullahi explained that “On Friday, December 26 at about 3:50pm, a distress report was received that a male adult identified as Mallam Umar (also known as ‘Baba Usama’), a casual staff attached to the Gombe State Government House, employed as a borehole operator at the Gombe State Government House was found lying motionless.”

He stated that the body was rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gombe, where a medical doctor certified him dead. His remains were later deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

CCTV footage revealed assault

The Police Command disclosed that further investigations, including a review of CCTV footage within the Government House premises, showed that 19-year-old Shuaibu Adamu, also known as Yaya Mama of Mallam Kuri Quarters, was seen assaulting the deceased before his death.

According to the police, the footage also revealed that the suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Suspect arrested and confessed

DSP Abdullahi reported that the suspect was tracked and arrested at about 11pm on the same day during a coordinated follow-up operation at his hideout in Bagadaza Quarters of Gombe metropolis.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime during preliminary interrogation.

Ongoing investigation

The Police Command confirmed that the suspect remains in custody while investigations continue to determine the full circumstances surrounding the homi cide. The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Ahmed Chuso, visited the scene and ordered a thorough investigation to ensure diligent prosecution.

