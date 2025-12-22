Nine people have died in a tragic road accident on the Kaltungo-Cham Road in Gombe State

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that the crash involved a speeding trailer and a Sharon bus

Officials reported that excessive speed and brake failure were the major causes of the incident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that nine people lost their lives in a road accident on the Kaltungo-Cham Road in Kaluwa community, Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Gombe Command, Samson Kaura, reported the crash in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Nine people died in Gombe road accident as FRSC confirmed excessive speed and brake failure. Photo credit: FRSC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Details of the crash

According to PUNCH, Kaura explained that 18 persons were involved in the accident. Out of this number, five sustained varying degrees of injuries while four others escaped unhurt.

“The victims were rushed to the General Hospital in Kaltungo for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s mortuary,” he said.

According to him, preliminary investigations showed that the crash was caused by loss of control due to excessive speed and brake failure.

Trailer and Sharon bus collision

The incident, which occurred around 8:33 a.m. on Monday, involved a trailer and a Sharon bus. Kaura stated that the trailer was speeding on a sloping road when it lost control and hit the bus from behind, causing it to somersault.

“The trailer was speeding on a sloping road and, as a result, lost control and hit the Sharon bus from behind, which caused the bus to somersault. We have been advising motorists to avoid excessive speed, especially given the nature of the road, which is sloping. Drivers must travel at a controllable speed to prevent such crashes and the loss of lives and property,” he said.

The sector commander further urged motorists to always inspect their vehicles before embarking on any journey. He stressed the importance of caution, particularly during the yuletide season, when travel activities are usually high.

This tragic incident highlighted the dangers of speeding and poor vehicle maintenance, with the FRSC reiterating its call for safer driving practices to protect lives and property on Nigerian roads.

Where is Gombe located?

Gombe State, often called the “Jewel in the Savannah,” is located in north-eastern Nigeria and was created on October 1, 1996, from the former Bauchi State.

It shares borders with Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, and Bauchi States, covering a land area of about 20,265 square kilometres. The capital city is Gombe, which serves as the administrative and commercial hub. The state has a population of nearly 4 million peopleWikipedia.

Known for its warm climate and rich cultural heritage, Gombe is home to diverse ethnic groups, including Fulani, Tangale, and Tera, and plays a vital role in agriculture and trade.

FRSC urged motorists in Nigeria to avoid speeding and inspect vehicles during yuletide travel season. Photo credit: FRSC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

8 UNIJOS students die in fatal road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of eight students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in a tragic road accident. The fatal accident occurred on Thursday, December 11, 2025, opposite Unity Bank on Zaria Road in Jos, Plateau state.

The FRSC Public Education Officer, Peter Longsan, said the crash involved a trailer and a bus carrying UNIJOS students. As reported by The Punch, Longsan made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, December 11, 2025. Longsan said seven were pronounced dead at the scene, and another victim later died in the hospital.

Source: Legit.ng