Former Cameroon defender Rigobert Song has sent shockwaves across African football after making controversial claims about Nigeria’s biggest stars just before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicked off.

In a viral video currently making the rounds, Song was asked to rate several African footballers and determine whether they qualified as “world-class.”

What followed stunned fans across the continent, especially in Nigeria.

“Victor Osimhen, no,” Song stated bluntly, before approving Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, and Achraf Hakimi.

While those names raised few objections, Song doubled down with another bombshell: “Ademola Lookman, no. Bryan Mbeumo, yes.”

The former Cameroon captain did not stop there. He also labeled players like Amad Diallo, Omar Marmoush, Wilfred Zaha, Patson Daka, and Mbwana Samatta as world-class, leaving Osimhen and Lookman firmly on the outside.

The video immediately went viral, igniting heated debates online and raising eyebrows across African football circles.

A look at Osimhen and Lookman’s records

Song’s comments have baffled many, especially considering the achievements of the two Nigerian forwards.

Osimhen was the 2023 African Player of the Year, a Serie A title winner, and Napoli’s all-time leading scorer, as seen on GOAL, and also led Galatasaray to win the league and cup double in Turkey.

His dominance in Italy and Turkey has long cemented the 26-year-old forward’s reputation as one of Africa’s elite attackers.

Lookman’s credentials are equally strong as his Super Eagles teammate.

According to Sky Sports, the immediate past African Player of the Year etched his name into history with a sensational Europa League final hat-trick and has been a standout performer for Atalanta in Serie A.

For many fans, the idea that these two players are not world-class, while others with less impressive resumes are, is simply impossible to understand.

Nigerians attack Song after comments

As expected, Nigerians wasted no time responding, and the reactions were brutal.

Forlan posted on X:

“So Samatha and Daka are world class but Lookman and Osimhen are not? E don smoke.”

Frost reacted:

“Mbuemo and diallo is world class but ademola is not? Even osimhen is not? Who’s this Temu Snoop Dogg?”

Another fan wrote:

“He was involved in the Nigerian vs Cameroon rivalry for top spots in the 2000s, but with his response, he showed he has no respect for the football that made him great.”

@Kamikaze-pilot also posted:

“He actually said 2 recent winners of the CAF player of the year award aren’t world class? He’s a hater AF looking like Lord Corlys lmao.”

Rilwan Balogun tweeted:

“Song say Amad Diallo na world class but Osimhen no be world class. Igbeaux ti poju.”

