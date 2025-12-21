Victor Osimhen has reportedly advised Super Eagles teammate Ademola Lookman to join Galatasaray

Galatasaray are preparing a major January move amid Lookman’s Atalanta uncertainty after a fallout in the summer

Both Nigerian stars are currently together with the Super Eagles in Morocco ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Victor Osimhen has reportedly stepped into an unexpected off-the-pitch role, offering transfer advice to fellow Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman as speculation around the winger’s future continues to gather momentum ahead of the January window.

With Galatasaray pushing aggressively to lure Lookman away from Atalanta, Osimhen’s endorsement could prove decisive in shaping one of the most intriguing potential moves of the winter transfer market.

Victor Osimhen has reportedly urged Ademola Lookman to consider joining Galatasaray in the January transfer window. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

According to Turkish outlet A Spor via Habersarikirmizi, Osimhen has personally encouraged Lookman to consider a switch to Istanbul, describing Galatasaray as an ideal destination for the Atalanta winger at this stage of his career.

“If you want to come, Galatasaray is a great home and would be the right place for you,” Osimhen reportedly told his international teammate.

Since completing his permanent move to Galatasaray following a hugely successful loan spell, Osimhen has settled quickly, becoming a fan favourite and one of the league’s most feared forwards.

His influence within Okan Buruk’s squad and understanding of the Turkish club’s culture make him a trusted voice for any potential recruit.

The prospect of reuniting Osimhen and Lookman at club level has excited Galatasaray supporters, with many believing the duo could replicate their national-team chemistry in Turkey.

Lookman’s situation at Atalanta opens the door

Lookman’s future at Atalanta has been uncertain for months.

After a turbulent summer that failed to deliver a move away, the Super Eagles winger endured a slow start to the season and appeared unsettled within Ivan Juric’s setup.

Ademola Lookman could leave Atalanta in January after failing to secure a move from the Italian club last summer. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

However, signs of recovery have emerged as Lookman has registered two goals and one assist in his last five matches, as seen on Transfermarkt, suggesting he is rediscovering the form that made him one of Serie A’s standout performers last season.

Despite that upturn, sources close to the situation suggest Lookman is open to a fresh challenge.

Galatasaray are reportedly preparing a significant financial package, believed to be worth around €9 million net per year, which the player has verbally accepted.

That development has strengthened the Turkish champions’ belief that a deal is achievable.

Galatasaray’s ambition and AFCON connection

Fresh off domestic success and eager to strengthen for the second half of the season, Galatasaray sees Lookman as a perfect fit for their attack led by Super Eagles teammate Osimhen.

Injuries and squad rotation have stretched Okan Buruk’s frontline, and the club wants a proven, explosive winger capable of delivering immediately.

Executives in Istanbul are expected to open talks with Atalanta in the coming weeks, hopeful that Lookman’s inconsistent form earlier in the season could soften negotiations.

Meanwhile, Osimhen and Lookman remain fully focused on national duty. Both players are currently with the Super Eagles in Morocco as Nigeria prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations.

With a fourth AFCON title in sight, the duo are expected to play central roles in Nigeria’s quest for continental glory.

Atalanta reacts as Lookman leaves for AFCON

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has shared his thoughts about Ademola Lookman's departure for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Lookman has found a new lease of life at Atalanta under the leadership of Palladino after issues with the club and former head coach Ivan Juric.

Source: Legit.ng