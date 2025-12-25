A former Super Eagles star has shared insights on how Nigeria can overcome Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Super Eagles opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania, while the Carthage Eagles recorded a 3-1 win against Uganda

Eric Chelle will be aiming to guide Nigeria to a fourth AFCON title following the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup

Nigeria sports journalist Hameed Adio beleives the three-time champions can lift the trophy after 12 years

Former Super Eagles star Godfrey Obabona has spoken ahead of Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against Tunisia.

Nigeria began their campaign against the Tafia Stars of Tanzania, as the Super Eagles triumphed 2-1 with goals coming from Hull defender Semi Ajayi and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.

On the other hand, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia secured a convincing 3-1 win over Uganda, with Saint-Denis Réunion forward Elias Achouri scoring twice and Ellyes Skhiri also finding the net.

Former Super Eagles star Godfrey Obaobona gives Eric Chelle tips on how to overcome Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Obaobona speaks on teamwork vs Tunisia

Sunshine Stars legend Godfrey Obaobona believes Nigeria can beat Tunisia if the Super Eagles play as a cohesive unit rather than relying on individual brilliance.

According to Footy Africa, the former Caykur Rizespor defender noted that Nigeria possess quality players across all departments, including attack, midfield, and defence.

The 35-year-old added that the Super Eagles can go far in the continental showpiece if they continue to play as a united team. He said:

"The game of football is no longer about individual stars. Currently, the Super Eagles have enough stars, they have quality in all department, but modern football is all about collective teamwork and total commitment on the pitch.

"If any player believes they are Lionel Messi, and not put in work, someone else will collect the ball from you and the entire team will be hurt. I strongly believe that if they play as a collective team, they will go far in the tournament."

The 2013 AFCON winner said the midfielder must find a way of servicing Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen ahead of the Tunisia encounter. He said:

“It doesn’t matter if we have Victor Osimhen; if they fail to pass the ball to the former Napoli forward, or if the defenders are not protecting the midfielders, there is no way the strikers can be supplied with the ball.”

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen did not score a goal against Tanzania in their opening match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria can overcome - Adio

Veteran sports journalist Hameed Adio strongly believes the Super Eagles can overpower the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia when both nations play.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Adio said Nigeria currently possesses some of the best players in the world. He said:

"I am extremely confident in the current crop of players in the Super Eagles. These boys will beat the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, and top the group.

"Once we beat the North African, the next target is to bring the title back home."

Nigeria will face Tunisia Complexe Sportif de Fes stadium on Saturday, December 27 per Sofa Score.

