The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has reportedly married a former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Akume, former governor of Benue State, former minister, and federal lawmaker, tied the knot with Queen Zaynab Ngohemba

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has reportedly wedded Queen Zaynab Ngohemba.

The new bride, Queen Zaynab, is the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

A member of the Dajoh family, Abraham Double-d Dajoh, made this known in a celebratory post shared on Facebook on Friday, December 26, 2025.

“We, the entire Dajoh Family, happily join our daddy, uncle, and brother, His Excellency, The Secretary to The Government Of The Federation, Sen. George Akume Jugu Dajoh, in welcoming his new and uncommon wife, Queen Zaynab Ngohemba-George Akume Dajoh, into the Dajoh family.”

He urged Akume’s supporters to continue to support him and his marriage to Queen Zaynab.

“We appreciate and thank the fans and supporters of Sen. Akume for always standing by him. We enjoin every one of you to continue to support His Excellency even in this beautiful union with Queen Zaynab. We wish you all a happy Christmas Celebration and a Prosperous New Year.”

Double-D Dajoh welcomed Queen Zaynab to the family, TiV nation

"Welcome to Benue State, the Food Basket of the Nation, welcome to Mbakor, the seat of leadership of the Tiv nation, and welcome to the Dajoh family, the home of your darling husband. Welcome home, Queen Zaynab."

Nigerians react as SGF Akume marries Ooni's ex-queen

Elder Godwin Julius

This is the best thing Daddy has ever done for me, I was telling my wingman Comrade Tersoo S. Orbunde yesterday and to the depth of my heart I meant it.

Thank you Daddy for this Christmas gift and a new chapter in our lives.

Finally we now have a mother that would be receptive, a shelter and a refuge for all the orphans in the Dajoh dynasty.

I have not forgotten...It's too soon.

Vanen Tsavbee

A Christian President with a Muslim First Lady, George and Zaynab. This marriage is a good move, something more than a marriage. It will appeal to the Northern Hausa/ Fulani hegemony, politically.

Avese Benita

Congratulations Daddy and welcome to Benue our brand new Mummy may God bring joy and understanding in your marriage.

Richard Agwa ·

Congratulations to the Queen and we all welcome her. As long as our leader is happy, we are happy too.

Ooni of Ife shades ex-wife Queen Naomi

Recall that a video of what the Ooni of Ife said about his ex-wife, Queen Naomi Silekunola, surfaced on social media.

In the recording, he discussed how he married the ex-queen and mentioned the number of wives he now has.

Fans were unimpressed with his comments and shared their opinions about the monarch and his many wives.

George Akume: 7 interesting facts to about SGF

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Akume as Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF) on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Akume is a former governor of Benue state and senator who represented Benue Northwest senatorial district.

The prominent Benue politician was also a minister under the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

