The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Tuesday, December 23

Nigeria will take on the Tafia Stars of Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fes at 6:30 pm Nigerian time

The match will be televised on multiple TV stations globally and livestream platforms on mobile and other devices

The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s opening match against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be televised and streamed on multiple channels.

Nigeria kick off their AFCON 2025 campaign against the East African country at the Complexe Sportif de Fes at 6:30 pm Nigerian time.

Victor Osimhen trains ahead of Nigeria vs Tanzania.

As noted by the NFF, it will be the first meeting between the two sides at AFCON finals since 1980, when Nigeria won 3-1 and won their first continental title.

Nigeria vs Tanzania team news

The captains and managers of the two teams held their press conferences on Monday as they prepared for their opening match of the tournament.

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has all his players fully fit and available for the tournament, same as his Tanzanian counterpart Miguel Gamondi.

Nigeria’s squad is made up of foreign stars, with only Amas Obasogie and Stanley Nwabali playing in Africa; Tanzania and South Africa respectively.

The Taifa Stars have a squad dominated by players in the Tanzanian Premier League, 19, with only nine of their 28-man squad playing outside their country.

What the coaches said

Eric Chelle wants his team to focus on themselves, describing them as their own first opponent, which will help them be in control of what happens on the pitch.

“We are our first opponent, we need to focus on ourselves and take out outside noise. Our first game is a big game, and the first game is very important. For sure we want to win this game,” he said, as quoted by Score Nigeria.

Gamondi acknowledged the might of Nigeria’s attack which boasted two former African Footballers of the Year, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

However, he admits that his team will have to be disciplined throughout the game and not make mistakes, which Nigeria will punish.

“You don’t need to introduce the attacking force of Nigeria. When you see the quality of their players, you need to give more than 100 per cent. The smallest mistake against this kind of team can punish you,” he said as quoted by Soccernet.

Tanzanian players training ahead of AFCON opener against Nigeria.

“The key for us is the shape, the tactical discipline, the structure and the organisation. In games like this, there is no room for mistakes. We are not here only to defend.”

Where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania

The match will be available to the Nigerian audience on SuperSport channels 252 and 254 on DStv, as well as their streaming platforms on mobile devices.

Other channels across Africa include SABC 3 for South African audiences and Canal+ Afrique for francophone countries.

Predicted Super Eagles lineup

