Two suspected ISWAP terrorist group members were reportedly arrested in Lagos by Nigeria's secret police, the SSS, on Sunday, December 21

According to a security source who has direct knowledge of the development, the suspects were identified as Modu Gana and Ibrahim Dugge

The objective of the terrorist members in Lagos was yet to be disclosed, but experts say that the ISWAP group has been making moves to expand beyond the northeast

There is a tension following the reported arrest of two suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Lagos on Sunday, December 21. The suspects, who were apprehended by the operatives of the State Security Service (SSS), were identified as Modu Gana and Ibrahim Dugge.

According to a security source with direct knowledge about the development, the suspects were arrested in the Apapa area of Lagos state.

When ISWAP members were arrested in Lagos

Premium Times reported that the source disclosed that "they were arrested around 8:45 am on Sunday,” and that they have been detained for questioning. The report further indicated that the suspects were running away from the insurgency-ravaged northeast region

However, the media unit of the secret police stated that the details of the arrests had not been brought to their attention. Since the former spokesperson of the SSS, Peter Afunanya, was redeployed, the agency has been operating under a covert media policy, adding that the move was intended to enhance its effective intelligence performance.

The mission of the suspects in Lagos was not clear at the time of writing this report. At the same time, there is no indication that the terrorist group was planning to attack Lagos, which is the commercial city of Nigeria. However, experts have stated that ISWAP has been making efforts to expand beyond the Northeast.

How ISWAP started in Nigeria

The Boko Haram terrorist group has operated in Nigeria for the past 15 years. Two factions broke out from the group in 2012 and 2016, which led to the emergence of ISWAP. The terrorists' activities have now gone beyond Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, which have suffered the insurgency most.

Recall that ISWAP recently claimed that its men captured and killed Brigade Commander, M Uba. The terror group also shared photos to prove the kidnapping and death of the Nigerian Army general.

The Nigerian Army had earlier declared Uba safe after ISWAP fighters ambushed the army general’s team along the Damboa-Biu axis in Borno State. Countering these reports, ISWAP said it had captured Uba and killed him on the spot after he was interrogated.

In May 2025, Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, disclosed that 13,543 members of ISWAP and Boko Haram were killed while 124,408 others surrendered within the space of two years since President Bola Tinubu resumed office.

Army speaks on alleged kidnapping of commander

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian army has denied the report, which claimed that terrorists abducted a Brigade Commander in Borno.

The military explained how the Brigade Commander led his men to confront the terrorists and how they returned to their base.

Lt.-Col. Apollonia Anele, the acting director of Army Public Relations for the Nigerian Army, made the clarification in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, November 15.

