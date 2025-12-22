The United States of America (USA) government has been conducting intelligence-gathering flights over large parts of Nigeria

According to flight tracking data, current and former U.S. officials, the surveillance flights has been ongoing since late November, 2025

Legit.ng reports that this comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to invade Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

President Donald Trump-led United States government has been conducting intelligence-gathering flights over large parts of Nigeria since late November, 2025.

This is in a sign of increased security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

US conducts surveillance flights over Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide. Photo credit: Donald Trump/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

As reported by Reuters, this is according to flight tracking data and current and former U.S. officials.

The information the surveillance flights are meant to obtain from Nigeria could not be determined at the moment.

The tracking data for December shows that U.S. contractor-operated aircraft used for the surveillance operations typically takes off from Ghana and flies over Nigeria before returning to Accra, the Ghanaian capital.

According to flight tracking data, the operator is Mississippi-based Tenax Aerospace.

The flight operator provides special mission aircraft and works closely with the U.S. military, according to the company's website.

Liam Karr, the Africa Team Lead for the Critical Threats Project at the American Enterprise Institute, said the operation appeared to be running out of an airport in Accra. The airport is a known hub for the U.S. military's logistics network in Africa.

Karr said the operation was an early sign the U.S. was rebuilding its capacity in the Wst African region after Niger Republic ordered the American troops to leave a newly built air base in the desert last year. Nigeri Republic later turned instead to Russia for security assistance.

"In recent weeks we've seen a resumption of intelligence and surveillance flights in Nigeria"

A former U.S. official said the aircraft is among several assets the Trump administration moved to Ghana in November.

He explained that the missions include tracking down the kidnapped U.S. pilot and gathering intelligence on militant groups (Boko Haramslamic State West Africa Province, operating in Nigeria.

Trump's threats: European leaders told to stop US

Recall that ANPE called on the EU to restrain US President Trump over threats to Nigeria and the country’s redesignation as a “country of particular concern”.

The group warned that Trump’s remarks were provocative and dangerous and could inflame tensions and embolden extremist groups.

ANPE urged the EU to support Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts and promote diplomacy while respecting the country’s sovereignty.

US threats: Ex-military Head of State breaks silence

Legit,ng also reported that former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), reacted to Trump's threat of invasion into Nigeria.

He warned that the American President's remarks posed a significant danger to Nigeria’s unity and could embolden extremists.

Gen Abubakar called for unity and strategic diplomatic dialogue to defuse tensions and safeguard the country's sovereignty.

Source: Legit.ng