The federal government has announced the introduction of mandatory pre-employment drug testing for all applicants seeking positions in the public service, as part of broader efforts to combat rising drug abuse and its impacts on national security and productivity.

A service-wide circular issued today by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) directs Permanent Secretaries and heads of Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), as well as extra-ministerial departments and parastatals, to incorporate drug screening into their recruitment processes.

According to The Punch, MDAs are required to partner with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to conduct the tests, ensuring compliance with established standards.

The policy stems from concerns over the "alarming rate" of substance abuse, particularly among Nigeria's youth, which the government says threatens public health, socio-economic development, workplace efficiency, and national security.

Some Nigerians have started expressing their views on the development. Below are some of their comments:

Dolapo said the directive should be extended to political office aspirants:

"It's a welcome development, but I hope this also includes top offices like presidency, governorship, etc."

Fisayo Ademuwagun commended President Bola Tinubu for the new policy:

"Since 1990, Tinubu is the first president we’ve had—everyone else was just a waste of space. This move is long overdue. If you want to work for the federal government, you must be clean. No more high people, no more drugged-up staff slowing down the system. Nigeria is moving in the right direction with serious policies like this."

Rapuruchi wants the policy to be extended to those seeking political office in Nigeria:

"I hope the political elites aspiring for offices will also go through the mandatory drug test?"

Patriot Sentinel decried the abuse of substances by Nigerian youths:

"The rate at which youths are abusing substances is alarming, and they are the future."

