The suspect was arrested for allegedly killing his first cousin over ₦ 1 , 000 burial refund in Ughelli South area of the state

The State Police public relations officer (PRO) SP Edafe Bright, narrated how the tragic incident occurred during a meeting

Ughelli, Delta State - 47-year-old man simply identified as Ezekiel has landed in police custody for allegedly killing his first cousin over ₦1,000 burial refund in Delta State.

The tragic incident occurred during a heated argument over the burial refund Ughelli South on Friday, December 12, 2025.

The State Police spokesperson, SP Edafe Bright, made this known in a video shared on X @Brightgoldenboy, on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Edafe said the family gathering turned tragic after returning from the burial of a relative and convening a meeting.

Dispute broke out during the meeting regarding a ₦1,000 contribution refund.

Narrating how the tragic incident, Edafe said:

“This young man was dragging and bringing all down fire and brimstone that they must give him back his 1,000.

“In the process of dragging, he started fighting. Somewhere along the line, according to him, while he was trying to wriggle his way out of the fight, he used his hand to hit one of the brothers, a relative of his, who eventually died.

“Now, N1,000 argument has led to the death of a family member. He was being cautioned even by this very guy who eventually passed."

The suspect explained that the ₦1,000 was a contribution made for the burial rites. He said the money is traditionally refunded to the owner after the ceremony.

“After everything, they always shared it. That’s how we return the money to the owner.”

Nigerians react as man kills cousin over ₦1,000 burial refund

This guy may be acquitted if the family doesn't want to press charges, or if an autopsy is done. Or perhaps receive a reduced sentence if the state is truly willing to prosecute him. All in all, he still faces the possibility of jail time.

Sir Edafe, an autopsy would have unravelled everything, but unfortunately we are in Nigeria, and nothing gets done properly or professionally. God help Nigeria and Nigerians.

That’s why u always need a lawyer before saying anything ! He can easily say he wasn’t the one that hit him cos they were to many people there!

If he have a good lawyer he can get 21yrs max instead of life in prison and after 10 to 15yrs they might release him. But someone that fought because of 1k he can only rely on God I feel for him may God intervene on the judgment

Man sentenced to death for killing friend over N100

Recall that Anas Dahiruwas was sent to life imprisonment and would also die by hanging, following a recent court judgment.

The High Court, Zamfara divison, sentenced the accused for the murder of his friend, Shamu Ibrahim, over a dispute involving N100.

The presiding judge, Justice Mukhtar Yusha’u, delivered the verdict after careful consideration of the case.

Anambra man kills brother over foodstuff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that man, aged 37, in Anambra state reportedly sent his brother to an early grave over fight on foodstuffs.

Kosisochukwu Okafor allegedly killed his brother during a fight over a heated argument about using foodstuffs in the house.

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement and shared the Force's next action.

