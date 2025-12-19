TikTok sensation Peller opened up about the terrifying moment he lost control of his SUV and his mind on one of Lagos' busiest roads

Following his arrest, the young creator addressed the deliberate danger he caused, as the police confirmed a deep dive into the incident

Despite the messy split that led to the crisis, Peller made a desperate plea to fans regarding his estranged girlfriend’s safety

In a dramatic turn of events, popular TikTok star Peller has finally broken his silence following a near-fatal car crash on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The creator found himself at the center of a real-life tragedy after a reported breakup with his girlfriend and fellow influencer, Jarvis.

Appearing visibly remorseful, Peller issued an apology to his millions of followers and the Nigerian public.

Peller apologises after attempting to kill himself. Photos: Peller, Jarvis.

He admitted that the pressure of his personal life, coupled with the pain of his recent separation, led to a lapse in judgment that nearly cost him his life.

Peller stated in a viral video:

“Nigerians, I am sorry for everything I did. I let my emotions get over me. You can abuse and call me names, but please, I am sorry. I did not do it intentionally.”

The entertainer’s plea comes after footage surfaced showing him in a state of deep distress behind the wheel of his SUV just moments before the vehicle crashed into a barrier.

The Nigerian Police, responding to the public disturbance and the potential danger posed to other road users, took the content creator into custody shortly after the crash.

Following the crash, a wave of "trolling" hit the female influencer, with some Nigerians accusing her of being an accomplice to Peller's state of mind due to alleged cheating.

Peller, however, was quick to take the bullets for her. Despite their "estranged" status, he made it clear that she should not be the target of public anger.

He insisted:

“Again, stop bullying Jarvis. The whole incident is not about her."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Peller's apology video

Fans react to Peller's apology video

@the_real_tobe_official stated:

"Lil bro is really in love, I just can’t prove it😞 Get well soon and be safe"

@obaksolo shared:

"Stay Strong 💪 Nigerians love you regardless 💯❤️ We Learn from Errors in Life."

@sam_awo commented:

"Always here no shaking… all the love but you go still apologize to pellerians specially… but we love you and we will always support you"

@sam_awo stated:

"🦂🦂🦂 @peller089 We, the fans, understand you more than you know. Only those who ignore or don’t understand mental health will be quick to blame you. Keep the fire burning. Always be good but come back stronger and more brutal. Remember, nobody loves you like your family and your true fans. Keep your circle small, protect your heart, and stay focused. You’ve got this, Peller. We will always love you and support you."

