A Nigerian lady identified as Nsi shared a TikTok video documenting her courthouse wedding in Montgomery County, United States

She used the video to educate followers on K-1 visa requirements, including the 90-day marriage rule and Adjustment of Status application

The lady shared when she started the process and when she finally moved to the US, sparking reactions from netizens online

A Nigerian woman who relocated to the United States on a K-1 fiancé visa has gone viral on TikTok after sharing footage of her courthouse wedding.

She also broke down the legal steps every K-1 visa holder must follow after arriving in the country.

A Nigerian lady who moved to the US on a fiancé visa shared the requirements for her to marry her lover in America after she arrived. Photo: @nsiusa

Source: TikTok

The woman, known as @nsiusa on TikTok, posted the video in May 2026, showing her and her partner exchanging vows before an officiant at the Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

An on-screen caption confirmed that the couple married within 90 days of her arrival, fulfilling one of the core conditions tied to the K-1 visa.

How the US K-1 Fiancé Visa Works

In her caption, Nsi explained that a K-1 visa is not simply a travel document. It carries legal obligations that must be met promptly after entry.

The most critical requirement is marrying the US petitioner within 90 days of arrival. Failing to do so can directly affect the holder's immigration status.

She also outlined the next step after marriage: filing for Adjustment of Status, which allows the immigrant spouse to apply for permanent residency and continue living legally in the United States.

Nsi encouraged followers to keep their documents safe and to familiarise themselves with their rights and responsibilities as new immigrants.

In the comments section, she gave a timeline of her own journey, writing that she started the process in 2024, received her visa approval in 2025, and entered the US in November 2025.

Watch the courthouse wedding video that sparked the conversation below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady's US K-1 Visa Video

The video drew a wave of responses from viewers, many of whom congratulated the couple while others used the opportunity to ask questions about their own immigration situations.

Sandy beauty empire94 wrote:

"Congratulations dear. Pls connect me incase if you know any guy that's looking for good woman for marriage. Am from Enugu state, based Lagos state"

Engr. Diadi commented:

"Congrats.. pls my mum who is a US citizen filed for me since 2021,,how long does it take Biko?"

Kc-bass added:

"Congratulations 🎉 to u guys meanwhile I am a single dad 46 ready for relationship that will lead to marriage"

Keeper asked:

"Can you file for your spouse as a resident permit for your partner on a K1 visa?"

Faveluxe hair Owerri wrote:

"Comgratulations 🥰 how long did the fiancé visa take? And did you get your approval before the ban?"

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng