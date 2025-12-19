A resurfaced 2019 video shows Pastor Chris Okafor performing a miracle on a woman that made waves online

Recall that the cleric has been in the news as Nollywood actress Doris Ogala continues to call him out

The clip features dramatic claims and actions during a church service that have divided public opinion online

The founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, also known as Liberation City, Dr Chris Okafor, has come under renewed criticism on social media.

This came after the resurfacing of a 2019 video showing him performing a healing miracle, for which he was later called out.

A forgotten 2019 healing miracle by Pastor Chris Okafor resurfaces online. Credit: @chrisokaforministries, @dorisogala

The clip, shared by popular Facebook user Awuzie Frankline, shows a woman telling the congregation that she needed healing for her stunted right arm

According to Pastor Okafor, the woman claimed she had seen three people in a dream who pushed her, and that she developed the condition shortly after waking up.

During the service, Okafor asked the camera to focus on the woman’s arm, stating that she had been told there was no bone in it.

“If witches can do this, my God can do better than witches,” he declared.

As the woman cried in pain, the pastor declared that he was retrieving the missing bones from what he described as:

“The household of witches,” repeatedly saying: “Give me the bone; give me her bones,” while making hand gestures.

Moments later, the woman stretched her previously shrunken arm, prompting loud jubilation from the congregation and accompanied by songs of worship.

The scene has since sparked heated debate online following his ongoing saga with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

Many users are questioning the authenticity of the miracle.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Punch, the woman, identified as Bose Olasunkanmi, alleged that she has been used for 'fake miracles' in different churches across Nigeria, including Pastor Chris Okafor's Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.

Reports also claim that the same woman has appeared in another video, where she reportedly presented the same condition during a prayer session led by a different, unidentified pastor.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Pastor Chris Okafor's miracle

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Fonny Nat said:

"I've seen this same woman in one church too i don't want to mention name oo....."

Eucharia Njideka Santos said:

"How did she fold the hands like that in the first place?"

Monism Chima said:

"VDM said it and even showed the woman's video in different churches."

Samuel Egbo said:

"This award-winning woman. She dey finish work.Though she cashed out in many churches before she cast."

Ogbozor Anthony Ugochukwu said:

"Na why I always say if ur girlfriend or wife worship her pastor or respect her pastor more than you, check very well, the pastor na apiaya ibongi."

Lordress Eva said:

"But I dey see as the bone re arrange well, abi na me no dey see well."

Chrisantus Elemuwa said:

"Omo no be lie ooooo I've seen this woman in at least 3 miracle show churches all on this internet space."

Don Martins said:

"Pastor Chris Okafor is a good man and a good prophet."

Pastor Chris Okafor’s 2019 miracle resurfaces and divides opinions. Credit: @chrisokaforministries

Legit.ng