Residents of Kano's Maraba community are mourning Imam Ladan Zubairu, who was brutally killed at his mosque after the Fajr prayer

The alleged assailant, who reportedly attacked and fatally wounded the imam, was pursued and killed by an angry mob.

Neighbours describe the Imam as a profoundly kind, peaceful, and religious man who served as a moral anchor and mediator

The residents of Maraba community in Kano state are in deep mourning following the brutal killing of a widely respected Islamic cleric, Ladan Zubairu, in the early hours of Monday, December 15.

Recall that the Imam was attacked and killed at Yusuf Garko Mosque in the Maraba Quarters just after he had completed the call to the Fajr (dawn) prayer.

Legit.ng had earlier reported how family accounts reveal that a young man attacked the cleric, fatally injuring him,

The assailant was subsequently pursued, apprehended, and killed by an angry mob.

The Kano state Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, however, confirmed the incident and launched an investigation, appealing for calm.

Neighbours remember Kano Imams' kindness

Amid the shock and tragedy, neighbours and worshippers are remembering the Imam not for the grace and piety that defined his life.

“He was a man of profound peace. His voice during the Adhan still echoes in my head. He was very kind and religious in every sense. You could never see him angry or speaking harshly to anyone, even children,” said Malam Sani, a neighbour who prayed behind the Imam regularly."

Another resident, Malam Muhamma, described Ladan Zubairu as the community’s moral anchor.

“As someone who calls the prayer every day, he is also someone who lived the teachings he preached. He was ever ready to always help when one is in distress; he is the last to engage in gossip.”

“His door was always open for counsel. To think that such a gentle soul was attacked in the very place he served is too painful to comprehend,” he added.

While the sense of loss is compounded by the violent nature of the incident, it has left community members in melancholy.

A community leader, Malam Abubakar, also noted that the tragedy has taken away a pillar in their community.

“He mediated disputes, called for prayers, and embodied patience. His entire life was one of service, and that is why his death is a devastating blow to us.”

