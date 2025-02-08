A man, aged 37, in Anambra state has reportedly sent his brother to an early grave over fight on foodstuffs

Kosisochukwu Okafor allegedly killed his brother during a fight over a heated argument about using foodstuffs in the house

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement and shared the Force's next action

Police authorities in Anambra state has arrested a 37-year-old man identified as Kosisochukwu Okafor, for allegedly killing his brother identified as Emmanuel Okafor, aged 45 years.

Eyewitness: How the man allegedly killed his elder brother

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, February 7, at Adegbe Village, Abagana, in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state.

According to eyewitnesses, a heated argument over the use of foodstuffs in their home escalated into a physical altercation.

During the fight, Kosisochukwu allegedly used a stick to pierce his brother’s chest, leading to his death.

Anambra police react as man kills brother

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development to The Punch on Saturday, February 8.

Ikenga said police operatives attached to the Abagana Police Divisional Headquarters and vigilante operatives in Abagana, arrested the suspect on Friday evening.

He added that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka and shall be charged to court on the conclusion of the investigation.

The police PPRO said:

“Police operatives arrested one Anthony Kosisochukwu Okafor aged 37 years of Adegbe Village, Abagana, Njikoka LGA over the death of his elder brother, Mr Emmanuel Okafor aged 45 years.

“The suspect confessed to having engaged the victim in a fight over a heated argument about using foodstuffs in the house.

“Kosisochukwu was said to have used a stick to pierce the deceased chest. The victim was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“This incident is quite disturbing.”

2 relatives kill, bury sibling in shallow grave

In another development, Legit.ng reported that police operatives arrested two relatives who allegedly killed and buried a family member in a shallow grave in Anambra state.

The state commissioner for police, Nnaghe Itam, said the deceased was beaten to death after he had been caught stealing.

Itam said the relatives buried the deceased in the Oko community, Orumba North local government area, to cover up a crime.

