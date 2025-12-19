Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has said by Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Nigeria will end the practice of multiple budgeting system and return to the arrangement where projected revenue is spent on projected expenditure for the year.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu disclosed this on Friday, December 19, 2025, when he spoke at the National Assembly, while presenting the 2026 budget to a joint session of federal lawmakers.

Tinubu opposes multiple budgets

According to the Nigerian leader, "all capital liabilities from previous years will be fully funded and closed," adding that "from April (2026), Nigeria will operate on a single budget."

He said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, fellow Nigerians, I am here today to fulfill an essential constitutional obligation by presenting the 2026 appropriation bill to this esteemed joint session of the National Assembly for your consideration.

"Before I go any further, let me be upfront with you. This is a reset, a very hard one. Avoiding abandoned projects, unpaid contractual obligations, and running a multiple budget, both inherited and unfulfilled mandates, it is a problem to the nation. So we are terminating the habit of running three budgets on one inflow."

President Tinubu was accompanied to the National Assembly by Vice‑President Kashim Shettima, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

