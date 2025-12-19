Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has vowed that his administration "will go after" terrorism financiers, bandits, and foreign-linked mercenaries.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu made this vow on Friday, December 19, 2025, while presenting the 2026 budget to a joint session of federal lawmakers at the National Assembly.

Tinubu vows to defeat terrorism

The Nigerian leader promised that his administration would defeat banditry and terrorism.

He said:

"Our administration is resetting the national security architecture and establishing a new national counterterrorism doctrine — a holistic redesign anchored on unified command, intelligence gathering, community stability, and counter-insurgency. This new doctrine will fundamentally change how we confront terrorism and other violent crimes.

"Under this new architecture, any armed group or gun-wielding non-state actors operating outside state authority will be regarded as terrorists.

"Bandits, militias, armed gangs, armed robbers, violent cults, forest-based armed groups and foreign-linked mercenaries will all be targeted. We will go after all those who perpetrate violence for political or sectarian ends, along with those who finance and facilitate their evil schemes."

