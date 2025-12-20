President Tinubu arrives in Maiduguri, commencing a tour of Borno, Bauchi, and Lagos amid tight security

Tinubu travels on Obasanjo-era Boeing jet, initially listed for sale due to government cost-cutting

The President will inaugurate key projects and attend festive events, including a wedding and the Eyo Festival

Tinubu touched down at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri, at exactly 12:58 pm on Saturday, December 20, shortly after departing the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 11:45 am.

The visit formally kicked off the President’s tour of Borno, Bauchi and Lagos, combining official engagements with personal and festive commitments.

Tight security ahead of presidential visit

Ahead of the President’s arrival, the Borno state Police Command said it had deployed tactical teams, surveillance squads and operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit across Maiduguri and its environs.

An official of the command said the measures were aimed at ensuring “a safe and hitch-free visit” for the President and residents.

Security personnel drawn from the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Road Safety Corps were also stationed along major routes and project sites.

Tinubu uses Obasanjo-era jet for trip

The President undertook the trip aboard a 20-year-old Boeing 737 Business Jet with tail number 5N-FGT, acquired in 2005 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The aircraft, which was listed for sale in July 2025 as part of the Federal Government’s cost-cutting measures, was later delisted after attracting what officials described as “unacceptable low offers”.

A senior presidency source had earlier confirmed that “prospective buyers quoted prices as low as $10 million, far below government expectations for the aircraft”.

Projects to be inaugurated in Borno

According to a statement released on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s first stop in Maiduguri includes the inauguration of several projects executed by the Babagana Zulum administration in collaboration with the Federal Government.

Among the projects scheduled for commissioning is the upgraded international airport, alongside other infrastructure initiatives across the state capital.

President to attend wedding ceremony

During his stay in Maiduguri, the President is also expected to attend the wedding fatiha of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of former Borno State Governor and Senator, Ali Modu Sheriff.

The ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Maiduguri Central Mosque, within the Shehu of Borno’s palace.

Condolence visit to Bauchi next

From Maiduguri, Tinubu will proceed to Bauchi State to condole with the state government and the family of the late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

The renowned Islamic scholar and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood passed away on November 27 at the age of 101.

Yuletide holidays and Eyo Festival in Lagos

The President will conclude his tour in Lagos, where he is expected to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays.

He is also billed to serve as Guest of Honour at the Eyo Festival scheduled for December 27 at Tafawa Balewa Square.

The festival will honour prominent figures, including the President’s late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, as well as former Lagos State governors, Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Chief Michael Otedola.

Our correspondent reports that a large crowd lined major roads in Maiduguri to welcome the President as his convoy moved from the airport into the city, amid heavy security presence across the metropolis.

