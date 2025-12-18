Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the death of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ogbon-Inu Taiwo Popoola

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, said Popoola collapsed and died during a management meeting in Abakiliki

Ukandu shared more details about the tragic incident while conveying his condolences to the family of the senior police officer

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State - The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ogbon-Inu Taiwo Popoola slumped and died during a management meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

The tragic incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at the Commissioner of Police’s office in Abakaliki.

ACP slumps and dies during a meeting at the Commissioner of Police’s office in Ebonyi State.

Source: Original

It was gathered that ACP Popoola was in charge of the State Intelligence Department (SID) in the southeast state.

According to Zagazola Makama, sources said ACP Popoola suddenly developed breathing difficulty and began gasping for breath during the meeting.

Zagazola, in a post via his X handle @ZagazOlaMakama said ACP Popoola was immediately rushed to the Police Medical Centre, where he was promptly attended to by the command’s medical personnel.

It was gathered that despite efforts to resuscitate him, the senior police officer was confirmed dead by medical doctors.

The sources said preliminary medical findings indicated that the death was due to cardiac arrest, secondary to hypertensive heart disease.

Zagazola said Popoola's remains have been deposited at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA 1) mortuary in Abakaliki.

The police described the late ACP Popoola as a dedicated officer who served the Force with commitment and professionalism.

As reported by The Nation, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, said Popoola was not sick before the tragic incident.

Ukandu stated this while confirming the death of the senior Police officer on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

“Yes, one of them had a crisis during a meeting and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive.

“He was not sick before the incident. If he were sick, he wouldn’t have attended the meeting.”

Nigerians react as a policeman slumps, dies

@SchoolsinNaija

May God grant him eternal rest, and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

@JantikuUba5886

Nigeria Labour Law, if a government worker dies in active duties, what could be his benefits?

Policeman slumps, dies while eating at Force Command

Recall that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) attached to Zone 9 Headquarters in Umuahia, Abia State capital, collapsed and died while eating within the command premises.

The officer reportedly returned from an investigative operation before deciding to eat, but began behaving strangely and collapsed moments later.

The Abia state police command, particularly Zone 9 Headquarters, is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Mourning as DPO slumps, dies in Lagos office.

Legit.ng also reported that operatives of the Lagos state police command were thrown into mourning after a tragic incident.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ijanikin Police Station, CSP Bolaji Olugbenga, slumped and died in his office.

It was gathered that the DPO passed on before he could be rushed to a hospital on Thursday night, October 17, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng