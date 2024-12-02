An early morning fire razed the only market in Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, following the restoration of power by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company

An early morning fire has devastated the only market in Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, leaving residents in shock.

The fire reportedly started around 3.30 am when the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) restored electricity. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Fire and Emergency Response

The inferno quickly engulfed the market before emergency services could respond. Residents reported a tense and chaotic scene as the fire spread.

Joe, a resident, was quoted by Vanguard Nigeria to have said:

“I was alerted around 4 am, and by then, the fire had already spread. We couldn’t immediately determine the cause, but we suspect it might be an electrical fault.

“Dunamis Church first arrived at the scene around 5am, followed closely by firefighters from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Sauka Station.”

Efforts by residents to contact the Federal Fire Service and the Federal Capital Territory Fire Service were initially unsuccessful.

The fire service attached to Dunamis Church arrived at the scene around 5 am, followed closely by firefighters from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Sauka Station.

Two hours after the fire started, emergency responders managed to bring the situation under control, extinguishing the flames and preventing further spread.

Uncertain Extent of Damage

At the time of filing this report, the full extent of the damage and the value of goods lost remain unclear.

