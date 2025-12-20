The office of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at No. 15 Sokode Crescent, Wuse Zone 5 area of Abuja was engulfed in a fire incident on Saturday, December 20.

Reports indicated that the fire broke out from the fourth floor of the building, but was immediately brought under control by the security personnel, who were on duty. This was done with the support of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service and other emergency responders.

FIRS office in Abuja catches fire Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng