Traders count losses as fire engulfs the popular Singa Market in Kano state on Thursday, November 13, 2025

It was gathered that the fire outbreak destroyed 44 shops, goods, and property worth millions of naira.

The spokesperson, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, Kano State Fire Service, shared more details about the fire outbreak

Kano state - A fire outbreak destroyed goods and burnt down dozens of shops at the popular Singa Market in Kano.

A major foodstuff dealer, Alhaji Salisu Abdullahi, said he lost goods worth over N120 million in the inferno

It was gathered that the early morning fire broke out around 5:00 am.

The Kano State Fire Service said the fire destroyed 44 shops and property worth millions of naira.

The fire originated from a building known as Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa House, before spreading to nearby structures.

As reported by Daily Trust, Abdullahi said he just restocked last week after taking goods on credit.

“I was called around 6am and rushed to the market, only to see everything burnt to ashes. I just restocked last week after taking goods on credit. I don’t even know how to face my suppliers. Now I have lost at least cash and goods worth N120 million.”

The service’s spokesperson, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, said firefighters faced delays due to trailers parked along the access road.

Another trader, Auwalu Sule, also cried out after the fire incident, stating that he had lost his seasoning and foodstuff business.

“All my goods were burnt. I was preparing for the festive season, hoping to make good sales before the year ends. Now, I have nothing left.”

Similarly, Musa Abdulhadi, who sells spaghetti and pasta products, said the speed of the fire left traders helpless.

Another trader, Musa Muhammad, blamed the delay in fire response on indiscriminate parking of trailers around the market.

