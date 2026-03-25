Anambra electricity consumers have demanded prepaid meters to end disputes over estimated billing practices

First Power, however, disclosed plans to speed up meter installations through a new Onitsha-based meter lab

State regulators have pledged fair billing and legal oversight to ensure accessible, affordable electricity delivery

Electricity consumers in Anambra state have called on First Power, the state’s electricity distribution company, to install prepaid meters in households to end the era of exploitation caused by estimated billing.

Anambra consumers demand prepaid meters, reject estimated billing and call for reliable electricity. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

The consumers made the call on Tuesday, March 24, in Awka, the state capital, during a public consultative forum on the draft electricity regulation that will shape the Anambra state electricity market.

Residents demand prepaid meters, reject estimated billing

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Comrade Osita Obi, coordinator of the Electricity Consumers Rights Network, said consumers have the right to enjoy the electricity they pay for. He added that estimated billing has caused frequent problems between consumers and the power distribution company.

His words:

"First Power should ensure that they supply customers with electricity. Consumers have the right to enjoy the electricity they pay for. Nobody asks the power distribution company to supply electricity they do not generate. What consumers are demanding is that they should bill us based on the power they supply."

"To make this possible, First Power should facilitate the installation of prepaid meters at people's residences, and should phase out the estimated billing method, so that this regular conflict between consumers and the power distribution company will end."

"Electricity consumers also want to use this forum to ask the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission to be on their toes, and persuade the First Power, through regulations, to do what they are supposed to do for their customers in Anambra by providing them with prepaid meters."

First Power promises faster meter installation

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of First Power, Okechukwu Okafor, said that the distribution company is already making huge progress and that in no distant time, a greater number of customers will have meters installed in their homes.

Speaking with Legit.ng at the event, Okechukwu said,

"Immediately, First Power came on board, we had to construct our own meter lab in Onitsha. Before now, every meter demand was channelled to Enugu."

"But now, we have a standard meter lab in Onitsha with the capacity to produce 2,500 meters every day. Now, once any customer pays, they will be metered within a space of three weeks."

"The Onitsha meter lab has made the process faster than what we had when we were going to Enugu for that purpose. Now, we can go to Onitsha and get our own meters."

"As we work to install these meters, new customers come, and new buildings come up. But we hope to stabilize the system reasonably within 18 months from now."

Also, Engr. Geofrey Okechukwu, vice chairman of the state electricity regulatory commission, who spoke to Legit.ng, said that the commission is invested with power by Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Law, 2025, to make sure that there is adequate electricity supply in the state.

He assured that with the present efforts, power supply will not only be made available but will also be seen to be accessible and affordable to electricity consumers.

According to him, the forum provided stakeholders the opportunity to interact on various roles they should play to achieve a lasting solution to power issues in the state.

He said that comments and feedback received from the consultative forum will form part of the legislative framework for what they are set up to do.

"The essence of all these is to ensure that the responsibility given by the law to this commission is fulfilled; and that at the end of the day, power will be available, accessible and affordable in Anambra state," he added.

Anambra households challenge First Power over estimated billing disputes. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: Original

ASERC promises fair billing

In his opening remarks, Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC) Chairman Prof. Frank Nwoye Okafor said the commission promotes efficient power supply and smooth relations between consumers and the distribution company.

He said, "We are aware that power is expensive, but it must be provided at a minimum standard."

"It is not enough for people to stay at home and complain about poor power supply; instead, they should come forward and lodge their complaints with us, so that the challenges can be addressed."

He said ASERC doesn’t provide electricity but regulates service standards, aiming to ensure power is delivered at the most affordable rate.

Engr. Anosike Emmanuel, ASERC’s Executive Commissioner for Customer Protection, said the commission’s efforts focus on customer satisfaction and regulation, currently overseeing only First Power.

He urged both the company and consumers to report complaints and noted that customers are entitled to compensation for wrongful billing or disconnection.

“If you are overbilled and can prove it, come to ASERC, and you will be compensated. Every power company has a complaints office. If the issue is not resolved there, escalate it to us."

“Complaints should be addressed within two days if they do not involve major transformer damage. However, if a transformer is involved, it must be fixed within one week,” he stated.

Nationwide power supply drop explained

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ikeja Electric attributed the worsening electricity supply across its network to a nationwide decline in generation caused by limited gas availability for thermal power plants.

The reduced gas supply has lowered national grid allocations, directly affecting the electricity available for distribution to homes, businesses, and industries. The company stressed that this constraint is responsible for persistent outages.

Ikeja Electric expressed regret over the inconvenience to customers and stated it is working to manage the limited electricity efficiently and fairly

Source: Legit.ng