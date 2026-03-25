Nigeria's government has promised improved electricity supply within two weeks amid ongoing frustrations over outages

The minister of power announced an ambitious goal of 6,000 megawatts of power generation by 2026, ensuring accountability in billing

He also said targeted interventions to alleviate gas supply constraints are underway, with a dedicated committee overseeing compliance measures

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s Federal Government has issued a fresh timeline to address the country’s persistent electricity challenges, promising noticeable improvements in power supply within the next two weeks.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, acknowledged widespread frustration among Nigerians over ongoing outages, attributing the situation largely to gas supply constraints affecting power generation.

The federal government assures Nigerians of regular power in 14 days. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

He assured citizens that urgent steps are already underway to stabilise the system and ease the burden on homes, businesses, and institutions nationwide.

Gas supply at the heart of the problem

Adelabu explained that inadequate gas supply to power plants remains a major bottleneck in electricity generation. However, he disclosed that the government has begun implementing targeted interventions to address the issue.

According to him, these measures are expected to improve gas availability, which will, in turn, boost electricity generation across the country.

“I want to apologise to Nigerians officially for this temporary issue that is leading to the hardship being experienced, especially during this dry season,” the minister said.

He noted that while the impact has been severe, particularly on businesses and schools, many of the challenges stem from factors beyond the ministry’s direct control.

Two-week deadline for improvement

The minister set a 14-day timeline for visible improvements in electricity supply, expressing optimism that ongoing efforts will yield quick results.

A dedicated committee has been established to monitor compliance with domestic gas supply obligations, ensuring that power generation companies receive adequate resources.

Adelabu added that improved payment structures would also encourage gas suppliers to maintain consistent delivery.

The government believes these combined efforts will help stabilise the sector in the short term while laying the groundwork for sustained progress.

Targeting 6,000MW by year-end

Looking beyond immediate fixes, Adelabu reiterated the government’s ambition to increase power generation to 6,000 megawatts before the end of 2026.

He said authorities are working around the clock to return to the performance trajectory recorded in 2025, when improvements in electricity supply drew public commendation.

“We are working 24-7 to ensure we return to that trajectory and even surpass it,” he stated.

According to a report by BusinessDay, the minister also stressed that improvements would not be limited to generation alone, as efforts are being made to strengthen transmission and distribution networks to ensure efficient delivery of electricity to consumers.

Metering programme gets a boost

As part of broader reforms, the government plans to accelerate the rollout of meters under the Presidential Metering Programme.

Adelabu highlighted the importance of ensuring that every household, business, and institution is properly metered to promote transparency and accountability in electricity billing, the Vanguard report stated.

He also called for stricter enforcement of contracts across the power value chain, including gas suppliers, generation companies, and distribution firms.

Focus remains on delivering results

On his political future, Adelabu maintained that his immediate priority is delivering results in his current role.

Nigerians groan over erratic power supply as FG sets new timeline for stable electricity. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

While acknowledging speculation about a potential gubernatorial bid in Oyo State, he emphasised that addressing Nigeria’s power challenges remains his top focus.

“Whether I remain here or contest is a matter of time,” he said, underscoring his commitment to public service at all levels.

Nigerian DisCo promises 24-hour electricity to customers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (FPED) has announced that it has finalised plans to deliver uninterrupted, 24-hour electricity to selected areas of Anambra State as part of efforts to enhance power availability.

Speaking at the company’s annual customer engagement meeting held in Awka, the Chief Technical Officer, Emeka Egbujor, revealed that specific locations have already been earmarked for the initiative.

He explained that Udoka Estate and Ngozika Estate in Awka are set to receive about 10 megawatts of continuous power supply, Premium Times reported.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng