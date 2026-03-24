DisCo has explained the current poor power supply experienced nationwide

The drop in electricity generation has been identified as the main reason due to the limited gas supply

Ikeja Electric has sent a message to customers, apologising for the epileptic power supply

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

Ikeja Electric has explained that electricity distribution in Nigeria has been affected by a nationwide drop in power generation driven by limited gas supply to thermal power plants.

In a statement released on Monday, March 23, IKEDC explained that the shortfall in gas supply has reduced electricity generation on the national grid, leading to a lower allocation of power to distribution companies across the country.

DisCo urges customers to remain patient amid supply challenges Photo: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

It noted that the low allocation has, in turn, reduced the volume of electricity available for distribution to customers within its franchise area.

The company expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and urged customers to remain patient during the period of constrained supply, adding that it remains committed to distributing the available power as efficiently and equitably as possible.

The company statement reads:

"Dear Valued Customer, The ongoing reduction in electricity supply is largely due to a nationwide drop in power generation, caused by limited gas supply to thermal power plants.

"This has significantly reduced the energy available on the national grid and, consequently, the allocation to Ikeja Electric and other distribution companies.

"As a result, the volume of electricity available for distribution has been impacted.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by this development and appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.

"We remain committed to distributing the available power as efficiently and equitably as possible."

DisCo urges customers to remain patient amid supply challenges Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Gas shortage slashes electricity generation to 4,300MW

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has also confirmed that widespread blackouts are due to insufficient gas supply to thermal power stations.

In a statement released via its official X account, the grid operator said average available power generation has fallen to about 4,300 megawatts, a figure significantly below the country’s installed capacity.

The shortfall, NISO explained, is largely due to fuel constraints affecting gas-fired plants that supply the bulk of electricity to the national grid.

The decline began in early February after maintenance work on critical gas infrastructure by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and Seplat Energy temporarily disrupted gas deliveries to several thermal plants.

TCN power cut announcement

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned four-month power interruption in parts of Lagos state as it begins major rehabilitation work on its Amuwo 132/33kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS).

The project, scheduled to run for 122 days from March 18 to July 30, 2026, is part of efforts to strengthen electricity infrastructure and improve long-term power supply reliability in the state.

TCN’s general manager of public affairs, Ndidi Mbah, apologised to residents and businesses that will be affected by the temporary disruption.

Source: Legit.ng