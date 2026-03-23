Ikeja Electric has attributed worsening power supply to a nationwide drop in electricity generation caused by limited gas supply to thermal plants

The reduced generation lowered allocations on the national grid and constrained electricity available for distribution to customers

The company expressed regret over the inconvenience as Nigeria’s electricity challenges deepened in recent times

Electricity distribution company Ikeja Electric Plc has issued a public notice explaining the reasons behind the worsening power supply being experienced by customers across its network.

The company attributed the persistent outages to a nationwide decline in electricity generation linked to insufficient gas supply to thermal power plants.

Ikeja Electric issues public notice explaining reduced electricity supply to customers. Photo: /Ikejaelectric

Source: Twitter

According to the notice dated March 23, 2026, the shortfall in gas supply has reduced the amount of energy available on the national grid.

This development has directly affected the volume of electricity allocated to distribution companies, including Ikeja Electric.

The firm said the reduced allocation has limited the power available for onward distribution to homes, businesses, and industrial users.

Ikeja Electric acknowledged the growing frustration among customers and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the supply constraints. The company stated that it was working to manage the limited electricity available in a manner it described as efficient and equitable across its coverage areas.

The notice comes at a time when electricity supply challenges in Nigeria have intensified. In recent months, households and businesses have reported longer outages, unstable supply, and increased reliance on alternative power sources.

Aso Villa to now run fully on solar power

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that plans to remove the Aso Rock Presidential Villa from Nigeria’s national electricity grid by March 2026 have entered their final phase following months of testing on a completed solar power system.

Aso Rock Villa is projected to switch to solar by March. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: UGC

The development was disclosed by the State House Permanent Secretary, Temitope Fashedemi, during the defence of the 2026 budget of the State House before the Senate Committee on Special Duties.

The briefing took place at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Wednesday, February 11, and details were later shared with State House correspondents, Punch reported.

Fashedemi informed lawmakers that installation work on the solar project was concluded toward the end of 2025, with performance tests beginning in December to determine readiness for a full transition.

Aso Villa's solar switch nearing final phase

“We are hopeful that maybe by March we’ll be able to do a full cutover,” Fashedemi said.

He told senators that the move would reduce operating costs and ease the l burden of electricity expenses at the Villa.

As evidence, he cited the State House Medical Centre, which moved to solar power in May 2025. According to him, the facility has functioned without generators since then.

He stated:

“I have to say that since that time, the generator in that State House Medical Centre has not been put on for one minute since May last year.”

He added:

“Only a couple of months, we used three per cent from AEDC (Abuja Electricity Distribution Company), so the rest has been strictly from the solar and from the battery electric storage system.”

The federal government earmarked N10bn for the solar mini grid project in the 2025 budget, with an additional N7bn provided in the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

Power minister declares governorship ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said it was his turn to become Oyo state governor in 2027.

Legit.ng recalls that Adelabu had earlier said he returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to extend a hand of fellowship and reconciliation with all members of the party.

Adelabu noted that his return to the ruling APC from the Accord Party is not to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng