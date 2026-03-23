TCN announces four-month power interruption for rehabilitation of Amuwo substation in Lagos State

Temporary outages to affect key substations, with efforts made to maintain a partial electricity supply

Upgraded substation aims to enhance power reliability and meet growing demand in Lagos by July 2026

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned four-month power interruption in parts of Lagos State as it begins major rehabilitation work on its Amuwo 132/33kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS).

The project, scheduled to run for 122 days from March 18 to July 30, 2026, is part of efforts to strengthen electricity infrastructure and improve long-term power supply reliability in the state.

In a statement issued over the weekend, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, apologised to residents and businesses that will be affected by the temporary disruption.

Two DisCos notify consumers as TCN begins four-month maintenance in Lagos. Credit: TCN

Source: Twitter

Initial outage hits key substations

According to TCN, the rehabilitation process began with a temporary power interruption on March 18 to allow for the safe decommissioning of the Amuwo substation.

The outage affected several key substations, including Apapa, Ilashe, and Atlas Cove, leading to short-term power cuts in surrounding areas.

However, Mbah confirmed that the electricity supply was restored shortly after the decommissioning process was completed.

“The outage was necessary to ensure safety during the initial phase of the project. Power has since been restored to the affected substations,” she said.

Measures put in place to reduce the impact

To cushion the impact of the prolonged rehabilitation work, TCN has deployed mobile transformers to maintain a partial power supply to affected areas.

Specifically, 40MVA and 30MVA mobile transformers have been installed at the Amuwo Transmission Substation. These will enable both Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) to continue supplying electricity to their customers.

The company explained that this arrangement is designed to minimise disruption and avoid a complete blackout throughout the project period.

“This is to ensure that electricity consumers still receive supply, even though it may not be at full capacity,” the statement noted.

Why the upgrade matters

According to a report by Leadership, the rehabilitation of the Amuwo substation is part of broader efforts by TCN to modernise Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure and improve grid efficiency.

Gas-insulated substations are critical components in urban power networks, offering higher reliability and reduced maintenance compared to conventional systems.

Once completed, the upgraded facility is expected to enhance power stability, reduce outages, and support growing electricity demand in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

Residents urged to bear with disruption

While acknowledging the inconvenience the project may cause, TCN emphasised that the long-term benefits outweigh the temporary challenges.

The company urged residents and businesses in affected areas to be patient as work progresses, assuring them that all necessary steps are being taken to minimise disruption.

“TCN sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this project may cause and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of electricity consumers,” the statement added.

The rehabilitation is expected to significantly improve power delivery in the affected areas upon completion in July 2026.

Lagos residents brace up for a four-month power outage, as TCN names affected areas. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Eko DisCo warns residents after tanker fire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has alerted Lagos residents of a significant power outage affecting multiple areas across the state.

The disruption stems from a fiery incident along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, triggered by a vehicle collision with a stationary gas tanker.

According to the company’s statement on Saturday, the fire caused severe damage to critical electricity infrastructure, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power. EKEDC assured the public that technical teams are working to restore electricity safely and efficiently.

Source: Legit.ng