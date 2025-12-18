Federal government ordered the reopening of 47 unity schools after strengthening security measures

Ministry of Education confirmed students returned safely and academic activities resumed across affected colleges

Government assured parents of continued collaboration with security agencies to protect students and sustain learning

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has ordered the immediate reopening of 47 unity schools earlier closed over security concerns, signalling a return to academic activities after weeks of disruption caused by rising insecurity across parts of the country.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Thursday, December 18, by the Federal Ministry of Education, which said the move followed the strengthening of security measures in and around the affected schools.

FG cites improved security arrangements

According to the ministry, the reopening reaffirms the federal government’s commitment to protecting students while ensuring the continuity of education nationwide.

“After the strengthening of security architecture within and around the affected schools, academic activities have fully resumed,” the statement read.

It added:

“Students have returned safely to their campuses, with many currently concluding their December academic programmes, while others have successfully completed their examinations.”

The statement was signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mrs Boriowo Folasade.

FG assures parents and guardians

The ministry assured parents, guardians and the general public that the safety and welfare of students remain a top priority of the Tinubu administration.

It said the government is working closely with relevant security agencies to sustain stability and restore normalcy within school environments across the country, Channels Television reported.

“The Federal Government remains resolute in its responsibility to protect every Nigerian child and to uphold their fundamental right to education in a safe and secure environment,” the ministry stated.

It further noted that education remains central to the administration’s development agenda.

“This administration places strong emphasis on human capital development and recognises education as a critical pillar for national growth and development. Accordingly, it remains determined to prevent any disruption to the academic calendar,” it added.

Background to the school closures

The reopening follows the federal ogvernment’s directive on November 21 ordering the immediate closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges amid escalating security threats, particularly in northern Nigeria.

The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Education and instructed principals of the affected schools to shut down operations without delay.

The schools affected were spread across the North-West, North-East, North-Central and parts of the South, including institutions in states such as Kaduna, Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Yobe, Bauchi, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory.

Some state governments, including Yobe, Plateau and Bauchi, also announced the closure of schools within their jurisdictions during the period, Vanguard reported.

Mass abductions heighten security fears

The closures were prompted by a renewed wave of attacks on schools and mass abductions of students.

In Niger state, gunmen attacked St Mary’s Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, abducting more than 300 pupils and teachers. In Kebbi State, over 20 schoolgirls were kidnapped during an attack on a school in Maga town.

The incidents revived painful memories of previous mass kidnappings, including the abduction of schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, in 2014.

In response to the escalating threats, President Bola Tinubu directed the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate temporarily to Kebbi state to oversee rescue operations.

The President also postponed planned trips to Johannesburg and Angola at the height of the crisis.

FG insists learning must continue

The Ministry of Education said the successful return of students and the conduct of examinations in several unity colleges demonstrate the government’s resolve to keep learning on track despite prevailing security challenges.

It expressed confidence that sustained collaboration with security agencies would prevent further disruptions and restore confidence among parents and students ahead of the full resumption of academic activities nationwide.

