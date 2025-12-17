Senator Shehu Sani raised concerns over the latest US visa restrictions, saying the expanded policy now affects ordinary Nigerians and not only government officials

He pointed out that early reactions on social media had assumed the first visa ban was limited to political actors accused of religious persecution

The expanded US travel restrictions had added Nigeria, among other nations, facing partial visa limitations

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Former senator Shehu Sani has offered a blunt analysis of the latest United States visa restrictions, saying the policy sends a wider and more troubling message than many Nigerians initially realised.

The former senator noted that the second wave of restrictions tells a different story.

Senator Shehu Sani had raised concerns over the latest US visa restrictions on Nigeria. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@SaveAmericaNew

Source: Twitter

Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), Sani said the first phase of visa bans announced earlier had focused on individuals accused of religious persecution

The development earlier triggered celebrations on social media, as many assumed only government officials would be affected.

“The second visa restriction is for everyone, now that Nigeria is listed among 23 others,” Sani wrote.

He added that the updated list was dominated by Black African and Caribbean countries, despite safety and security being cited as the justification.

According to him, the absence of Arab countries on the list raises questions about the broader intent of the policy.

“The message is very clear; Third World migrants are NOT welcomed. Stay back and build your country or deal with your problems,” the former lawmaker stated.

To him, the inclusion of Nigeria and similar countries confirms that the policy is no longer about a few officials or specific offences, but about a wider push to shut the door on migrants from developing nations.

US expands travel ban, adds Nigeria

Sani’s comments followed a fresh move by the Donald Trump administration to tighten US entry standards for travel and immigration.

On Tuesday, December 16, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation expanding America’s travel restrictions, adding 15 more countries — including Nigeria — to the list of nations facing partial visa limits.

Trump Expands Travel Ban, Adds Nigeria, 14 Other Nations and US Visa Limits. Photo credit: @realDonalTrump

Source: Getty Images

As reported by USA Today and NBC News, the affected countries were deemed to have shown “persistent and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing,” which US authorities say pose risks to public safety and national security.

The newly added countries are:

Nigeria

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Côte d’Ivoire

Dominica

Gabon

The Gambia

Malawi

Mauritania

Senegal

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Tanzania

Tonga

The White House said the restrictions are aimed at preventing entry where American officials lack “sufficient information” about travellers’ backgrounds, while also advancing broader foreign policy objectives.

Who is exempted?

Despite the tougher stance, the updated proclamation includes exemptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, diplomats, athletes, and individuals whose entry is considered to be in the US national interest. However, it introduces tighter limits on some family-based immigrant visa categories.

Earlier in 2025, the Trump administration had announced outright visa bans on citizens of 12 countries and imposed restrictions on seven others, alongside additional measures targeting skilled migrant workers as part of efforts to protect US jobs.

Under the US Immigration and Nationality Act, the president is empowered to suspend the entry of immigrants for a fixed period, indefinitely, or until such a proclamation is amended or lifted.

US introduces tough visa rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that tourists from dozens of countries, including the UK, could be asked to provide a five-year social media history as a condition of entry to the US, under a new proposal unveiled by American officials.

The new condition would affect people from dozens of countries who are eligible to visit the US for 90 days without a visa, as long as they have filled out an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) form.

Source: Legit.ng