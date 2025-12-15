FG Lifts Ban on Foreign Universities Operating in Nigeria, Reason Emerges

The National Universities Commission (NUC) announced it had lifted the ban on foreign universities operating in Nigeria, opening the door for global partnerships in higher education

The National Universities Commission (NUC) announced that it had lifted the embargo on the establishment and operation of foreign universities in Nigeria. The disclosure was made by NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abdulahi Yusufu Ribadu, during the 10th Convocation ceremony of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Abia State, over the weekend.

Professor Ribadu explained that the decision was taken to encourage foreign direct investment in the education sector and to strengthen the Nigerian university system, making it more globally competitive.

NUC reforms in Nigerian university system

Represented by Offor Chukwuemeka, the NUC boss said the Commission had introduced sweeping reforms aimed at making graduates from Nigerian universities “global hotcakes.” He outlined six competitive partnership modes available to foreign institutions: franchise, branch campus, twinning/articulation, open and distance learning (ODL), acquisition, and teaching institutions.

Professor Ribadu further revealed that the Commission had introduced a code of governance for private universities to ensure uniformity in their operations. He added that NUC had embarked on curriculum re-engineering, moving from Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) to Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS).

“NUC during the curriculum review adopted a 70:30 NUC:university ratio for curriculum content. NUC provided 70 per cent of the minimum core courses, which are mandatory for graduation in Nigerian universities, and 30 per cent for universities to customise and align with their unique areas of expertise,” he said.

Gregory University praised for educational strides

The Commission commended Gregory University for its efforts in advancing educational revolution in Nigeria. Governor Alex Otti, represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Professor Uche Eme Uche, also applauded the founder of GUU, Professor Gregory Ibe, for his foresight in establishing the institution, noting its positive impact on many lives.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Cele Njoku, highlighted that the university, which started with three colleges, had grown to 12 colleges and over 53 departments in 13 years. She confirmed that all eight courses submitted to NUC in 2024 had received full accreditation, while new programmes such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and major foreign languages had been introduced.

Founder’s vision and student achievements

Founder Professor Gregory Ibe, represented by Pro-Chancellor Professor Augustine Uwakwe, said his vision was to make quality education accessible to the people. He expressed satisfaction with the academic records of the students and urged the graduands to provide solutions to challenges facing humanity.

The overall best graduating student, Master Onyechere Chinedum Yadirichukwu, who achieved a 4.91 CGPA, declared in his valedictory speech: “It is time for us to build the Nigeria we want.” The 21-year-old accountant from Amagu Ihube Okigwe in Imo State dedicated his success to his parents for their support and guidance.

During the ceremony, honorary doctorate degrees were conferred on former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Linus Nto Mba, and the Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Imo State, Dr Okenze Sylvester Obinna.

