The Crisis and Situation Monitoring Room (CSMR), a human rights advocacy organisation, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to commence an immediate and independent investigation into allegations linking the Kwara state Government to the arming of criminal elements fueling banditry in the state.

The group said the probe is necessary to address growing public concern over claims that prohibited firearms and a government-branded security vehicle were found in the possession of suspected bandits operating in parts of Kwara, particularly Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Kwara Attack: Tinubu's Govt Told To Begin Immediate Investigation, Suspend Gov Abdulrazaq

Rights group raises alarm over alleged arms diversion

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 16, the Executive Director of CSMR, Dr Anthony Rowland Attah, described the allegations as a serious threat to national security and constitutional order.

“The allegations emerging from recent security operations are not mere rumours but point to a profound crisis of governance in Kwara State,” Attah said.

He warned that any involvement of state officials in the distribution of military-grade weapons to non-state actors would amount to a grave breach of the law.

“If officials under Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq have facilitated the distribution of AK-47 rifles to non-state actors masquerading as patrol operatives, this constitutes a direct assault on national security and a blatant violation of the 1999 Constitution,” he added.

Communities bear brunt of worsening insecurity

CSMR noted that communities in Ifelodun, Edu, Patigi and other parts of Kwara State have faced repeated attacks, abductions and killings in recent months, leading to displacement and fear among residents.

Citing Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, Attah stressed that the primary duty of government is the security and welfare of the people.

“Under this administration, communities have endured relentless attacks, kidnappings and killings, with hundreds displaced and lives lost,” he said.

He argued that arming criminal elements, whether through intent or negligence, would represent a shift from governance to what he described as “state-enabled terrorism”.

Call for federal-led independent probe

The rights group rejected any attempt to dismiss the allegations as misinformation without transparent and independent scrutiny.

According to CSMR, the reported presence of a local government security vehicle in the custody of armed suspects raises critical questions about oversight, procurement and distribution processes within the state government.

“No state governor possesses the constitutional authority to procure or distribute military-grade weapons like AK-47s, as confirmed by federal regulations and legal precedents,” Attah said.

To ensure credibility, the group called for a federal-led investigation, preferably through a judicial commission of inquiry or a special panel appointed by the President.

“This investigation must trace the origin of the weapons, examine logistical support to alleged vigilante groups, and identify any officials involved,” the statement said.

Demand for temporary suspension of governor

CSMR further urged President Tinubu to consider invoking constitutional measures to suspend Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to the group, such action would prevent interference with evidence or witnesses and help restore public confidence.

“Suspension pending investigation would uphold due process, protect public safety and align with established precedents in cases of serious misconduct,” Attah said.

Government denials insufficient, says CSMR

While acknowledging that the Kwara State Government has denied the allegations, insisting it has no authority to distribute prohibited arms and that no arrests occurred within the state, CSMR said such assurances are inadequate without independent verification.

The organisation warned that failure to act decisively could embolden criminal networks and further destabilise the North-Central region.

CSMR said its demand is rooted in constitutionalism and the protection of human rights, urging the Federal Government to take urgent steps to address the allegations and restore trust in governance and security in Kwara State.

Source: Legit.ng