The Federal Government has introduced a sweeping ban on admissions and transfers into Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) across Nigeria

The new directive, announced by the Federal Ministry of Education, is aimed at curbing examination malpractice and restoring credibility to public examinations

Beginning with the 2026/2027 academic session, schools will only admit or transfer students into SS1 and SS2, with strict sanctions for non-compliance

The Federal Government on Sunday announced a nationwide ban on the admission and transfer of students into Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) in both public and private secondary schools across Nigeria.

The directive was contained in a press release dated December 14, 2025, and signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

Federal Government Bans Admission, Transfer into SS3 to Curb Exam Malpractice

Source: Twitter

The Federal Ministry of Education stated that the decision was taken following “growing concerns over the increasing incidence of examination malpractice, including the use of so-called special centres during external examinations.”

The ministry explained that such practices “undermine the integrity and credibility of Nigeria’s education system.”

Policy to take effect in 2026/2027 academic session

According to the statement, the new policy would take effect from the 2026/2027 academic session. “The policy will take effect from the next academic calendar 2026/27 with admissions and transfers now restricted strictly to Senior Secondary School One (SS1) and Senior Secondary School Two (SS2),” it said.

It further stressed that, “Admission or transfer into SS3 will no longer be permitted under any circumstance.”

Explaining the reason for the directive, the ministry said the measure was aimed at discouraging last-minute movement of students for examination-related advantages. “The measure is aimed at discouraging last-minute movement of students for examination-related advantages, ensuring proper academic monitoring, and promoting continuity in teaching and learning,” the statement read.

Schools directed to comply with new policy

The Federal Ministry of Education directed school proprietors, principals and administrators nationwide to comply fully with the new policy. “School proprietors, principals, and administrators nationwide have been directed to comply fully with the policy,” it stated.

The ministry also warned that failure to comply would attract penalties. “Any violation will attract appropriate sanctions in line with existing education regulations and guidelines,” the statement added.

Education reforms to protect examination integrity

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s position on education reforms, the ministry said the directive was part of broader efforts to protect the integrity of public examinations nationwide.

“The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to maintaining academic standards, promoting fairness, and restoring credibility to public examinations across the country,” the statement added.

FG suspends establishment of new university

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has been commended for the suspension of the establishment of new public universities in Nigeria for seven years. Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, made the commendation while speaking with Legit.ng.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced the suspension of the creation of new federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education for a period of seven years. The government noted that there are many federal institutions that were underutilised with overstretched resources and a drop in the quality of academics.

Source: Legit.ng