Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday proceeded with a nationwide protest against rising insecurity and worsening economic conditions, despite a late-night meeting between the union’s leadership and President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu had met with NLC leaders on Tuesday night in an attempt to stop the protest.

Ajaero told journalists that the discussions did not result in any agreement strong enough to suspend the nationwide action.

However, the protest took place in Abuja and Lagos, with workers and civil society allies insisting that the engagement with the president did not produce any concrete resolution capable of halting the planned action.

What happened in Abuja and Lagos

As reported by the Cable, at the NLC Secretariat, Labour House, Abuja, protesters gathered early in the day, carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding urgent government action to curb kidnappings, killings and other violent crimes.

According to Channels TV, those present included NLC President Joe Ajaero and civil society allies, such as Omoyele Sowore and colleagues from the Revolution Now Movement.

In Lagos, NLC members and supporters also converged in Ikeja, where they marched peacefully while calling on authorities to tackle the insecurity that has continued to threaten lives and livelihoods.

Some protesters were seen demanding tougher punishment for kidnappers, with one demonstrator telling News Central TV that kidnappers deserved the death penalty.

The union said it could no longer remain silent in the face of escalating insecurity and the economic hardship confronting Nigerian workers.

NLC cites kidnappings, killings, economic hardship

The NLC referenced several security incidents, including the abduction of 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi State on November 17, during which two school staff members were killed.

The Congress criticised the withdrawal of security personnel ahead of the attack and demanded urgent corrective measures from the government.

Beyond insecurity, the union said unresolved agreements with the federal government, rising cost of living and the impact of violence on workers’ productivity and safety formed part of the reasons for the protest.

The NLC stressed that the protest was peaceful, lawful and constitutionally guaranteed.

It also called on the police to protect protesters and respect citizens’ democratic rights to assembly and expression.

