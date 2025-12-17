The United States has suspended immigrant and key non-immigrant visa entries for Nigerian nationals following a new proclamation signed by President Trump

US consular officers were directed to shorten the validity of other nonimmigrant visas issued to Nigerians where permitted by law

The restrictions were introduced after security screening challenges and visa overstay records were cited by American authorities

President Donald Trump's administration has outlined two immediate consequences for Nigeria following the decision by the United States government to place the African country on a newly expanded list of nations facing travel restrictions.

The measures formed part of a proclamation signed on Tuesday, December 16, which tightened US entry rules for nationals of countries assessed as posing elevated security and compliance risks.

Nigeria was named among 15 countries newly subjected to partial restrictions, marking a significant shift in travel access for its citizens.

Consequence of US travel ban on Nigerians

The first consequence announced under the order is a broad suspension of entry into the United States for Nigerian nationals seeking to travel as immigrants. The suspension also applies to nonimmigrants applying for B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

These categories cover business and tourist travel, as well as student and exchange programmes, effectively shutting down several major pathways Nigerians use to enter the US.

According to the proclamation, the suspension was imposed due to what US officials described as persistent challenges in screening and vetting Nigerian applicants.

The administration pointed to security concerns linked to extremist groups operating in parts of the country, arguing that such conditions complicate background checks and identity verification.

Visa compliance records were also cited. US data showed that Nigeria recorded a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 5.56 percent. The figures were higher for education and exchange-related visas, with F, M, and J categories posting an overstay rate of 11.90 percent.

American officials said the numbers reflected systemic issues that warranted stricter entry controls.

US visa validity to be shortened for current holders

The second consequence affects Nigerians who may still qualify for non-immigrant visas outside the suspended categories. Under the new rules, consular officers have been instructed to reduce the validity period of any other nonimmigrant visa issued to Nigerian nationals, to the extent permitted by law. This means shorter visa durations and more frequent renewal requirements for eligible travelers.

Nigeria joins Angola, Benin, Senegal, Zambia, Tanzania, and several other countries added to the restriction list. The White House said the policy targets nations with severe deficiencies in information sharing and vetting procedures that could threaten US public safety.

Despite the clampdown, the proclamation preserved exemptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, diplomats, athletes, and individuals whose entry serves US national interests. Some family-based immigration allowances were narrowed under the update.

The latest action aligns with Trump’s broader immigration agenda. Earlier in 2025, he announced visa bans affecting 12 countries and imposed restrictions on seven others.

