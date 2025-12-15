US Embassy in Nigeria Announces Spring Pre-departure Orientation
- The United States Embassy in Nigeria announced a Spring Pre-departure Orientation for students heading to U.S. universities
- The event, scheduled for December 18, 2025, aimed to equip participants with practical guidance on academic and social life abroad
- Alumni and current students were expected to share insights on culture, travel, visas, and thriving in U.S. campuses
The United States Embassy in Nigeria announced on X on December 15 that it would host a Spring Pre-departure Orientation for students preparing to study in the United States.
The event was scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 18, 2025, from 9 am to 2 pm WAT.
According to the Embassy, the orientation would be held virtually and at the U.S. Consulate General, located at 2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The Embassy wrote:
“Are you preparing to study in the United States this coming spring? If so, join us for our Spring Pre-departure Orientation! This event offers an opportunity to connect with alumni and current students from U.S. colleges and universities, and to learn valuable tips for thriving as a student in the United States.”
Orientation to prepare students for life in the United States
Organisers explained that the programme was designed to prepare Nigerian students for life in the United States. EducationUSA alumni currently studying at U.S. institutions were expected to share practical advice and experiences.
The orientation would cover topics such as:
- Coping with culture shock
- Avoiding the “Freshman-15” weight gain
- Building relationships with professors
- Making new friends and finding on-campus jobs
- Becoming a Resident Adviser
- Applying for CPT/OPT and internships
- Securing additional scholarships
- Achieving academic honours such as the Dean’s list and entry into honours programmes
- Handling issues of racism and sexual harassment
See the X post below:
Travel and student visa guidance
In addition, the session promised to provide travel tips, guidance on what to pack, and advice on when and how to renew student visas. Students would also receive information on managing mental health, time, and money while abroad.
The Embassy encouraged prospective students to register early to secure a place at the event through the link provided: http://bit.ly/Spring2026PDO.
This initiative was part of the Embassy’s ongoing support for Nigerian students seeking higher education opportunities in the United States.
Source: Legit.ng
