The United States government has rolled out tough new visa requirements for those wishing to visit the country

The country disclosed in a recent statement that visa applicants must provide a 5-year social media history for scrutiny

The announcement has sparked criticism among intending applicants who slammed the Donald Trump administration for the tough rules.

The United States is preparing to introduce another major change to its visa screening process, one that requires applicants to submit their social media history covering the past five years.

The proposal, released by US Customs and Border Protection, targets travellers entering the country through the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation.

It comes just months after an earlier fee increase for the same program.

What the new requirement means

ESTA is the online system used by citizens from 42 visa waiver countries, such as the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Israel and several European nations.

It allows them to visit the US for less than 90 days without a visa. Until now, applicants were required to provide basic personal information, including passport details, birth dates and any prior criminal record.

The new proposal introduces a mandatory section that compels applicants to share all social media handles used within the past five years.

When the question was first introduced in 2016, it was optional and applicants could skip it without consequences. Under the updated plan, however, it will become a compulsory field.

A broader immigration overhaul

Beyond social media usernames, ESTA applicants may also be required to submit all phone numbers and email addresses they have used over the past five years.

The proposal lists these as “high value data elements” that the government believes will strengthen security screening.

Another significant addition is the demand for detailed information on close family members.

This includes names, birth dates, birthplaces, residences and phone numbers stretching back five years.

These expanded requirements reflect a deeper level of profiling than travellers are used to.

The new rule is currently open for public comment until February 9. It remains unclear how long implementation will take or how these new demands might affect approval rates for travellers.

The proposal aligns with the ongoing shift under the Trump administration to reshape the country’s immigration landscape. Over the past year, nearly every component of the legal immigration process has been tightened.

New changes includes asylum seekers

According to a report by CNN, these changes have included new asylum restrictions, tougher green card assessments and more aggressive enforcement actions targeted at undocumented migrants.

A key focus has also been digital vetting. The administration has repeatedly stressed the need for deeper scrutiny of online activity, especially among individuals studying or working in the United States.

Student visa holders, for example, are now subject to additional checks for online behavior considered unfriendly toward American institutions or values.

In 2024, US embassies and consulates received guidance to examine whether applicants’ social media content reveals what officials described as “hostile attitudes.”

Applicants are encouraged to make their profiles public during the review period. Those without an online presence risk raising suspicion under these guidelines.

Growing global concern

The addition of mandatory social media disclosure to the ESTA system is expected to generate debate across diplomatic and civil liberties circles.

Critics say the policy expands government surveillance and could deter legitimate travellers.

Supporters argue it strengthens national security in an age where online activity plays a major role in cross-border threats.

As the public comment phase continues, millions of travellers from visa waiver countries are watching closely.

If approved, the new rules would mark one of the most sweeping digital vetting measures ever applied to visitors entering the United States.

In August 2025, the US government made six changes to its visa applications, including fully disclosing social media activities.

In the August rule, US visa applicants are expected to disclose all social media usernames and handles over the past five years.

US clarifies $100,000 H-1B visa fee

Legit.ng earlier reported that the White House has moved to ease fears over the Trump administration’s new proclamation imposing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications, clarifying that the surcharge will apply only to new applicants and not to existing holders or renewals.

The clarification, shared in a post on X, confirmed that those selected in this year’s H-1B lottery are exempt, with the rule taking effect from October 1.

The announcement followed days of uncertainty that rattled Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and thousands of foreign workers relying on the visa pathway.

