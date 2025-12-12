The US Navy, in conjunction with the United States Coast Guard, have seized a Nigerian-owned supertanker, Skipper, over the allegation of oil theft, piracy and other transactional crimes

The United States Coast Guard and the US Navy have reportedly intercepted and seized a Nigerian-owned supertanker, Skipper, which was being accused of oil theft, piracy and other transactional crimes.

The 20-year-old Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) vessel with the registered number IMO Number 9304667, was said to be under the management and ownership of the Nigeria-based Thomarose Global Ventures Ltd. It was also reported that its registered owner was listed as Triton Navigation Corp., which has its headquarters in the Marshall Islands.

Nigerian-owned vessel accused of flying Guyana's flag

Vanguard reported that authorities have claimed that the vessel was illegally flying the flag of Guyana when it was arrested.

Reacting to the claim, Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), immediately denied Skipper, saying it was not on its national ship registry and that the country's flag was being used without authorisation.

Security sources in the US disclosed that the vessel was seized under American law enforcement authority as President Donald Trump announced the operation.

Aside from being suspected of stealing crude, the Skipper is also under investigation for the alleged transportation of a large consignment of hard drugs and for suspiciously operating within a network of suspected Iranian and other Islamist-linked money-laundering financiers.

Did CAC register the US-seized Nigerian vessel?

According to the records of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, Thomarose is listed as inactive.

Further investigation revealed that the corporate address of Thomarose is 111 Jakpa Road, Effurun, Warri, Delta State. The CAC registration number of the company is 1007876. However, no phone number was linked to the company.

Engr. Akin Olaniyan, the president of the Centre for Marine Surveyors (CMS), in his reaction to the seizure, stated that if indeed the vessel departed from Nigeria before it was intercepted, it would show the weakness in the Port State Control regime in the country.

Otunba Sola Adewumi, the president of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), while speaking on the matter, noted that he could not make a comment on the seizure of the vessel because he had yet to be briefed on the details surrounding the incident. He then begged for more time to ascertain the vessel's registration status as well as its ownership.

