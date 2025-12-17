The Trump administration has expanded US travel restrictions to include Nigeria among 15 additional countries over security and visa compliance concerns

US authorities cited extremist activity and high visa overstay rates as the primary reasons for suspending certain immigrant and nonimmigrant entries from Nigeria

The updated proclamation limited visa validity for Nigerians while outlining exemptions for diplomats, athletes, and holders of existing visas

President Donald Trump has disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

The move forms part of a broader immigration posture by the Trump administration aimed at curbing what it views as security vulnerabilities linked to weak screening systems abroad.

Under the updated order uploaded on the White House website, the entry of Nigerian nationals into the United States as immigrants is suspended.

The suspension also applies to nonimmigrants seeking entry on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

Consular officers were further directed to limit the validity of other non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerians, within the boundaries of US law.

Security and overstay concerns

The White House cited the presence of extremist groups as a core justification. According to the proclamation:

“Radical Islamic terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State operate freely in certain parts of Nigeria, which creates substantial screening and vetting difficulties.”

Officials argued that the operating environment complicates the ability of US authorities to reliably verify applicants’ backgrounds.

Visa compliance data also featured prominently in the decision. The administration referenced official figures showing that Nigeria recorded a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 5.56 percent. For student and exchange-related categories, the figures were higher.

“According to the Overstay Report, Nigeria had a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 5.56 percent and an F, M, and J visa overstay rate of 11.90 percent.”

Other African countries affected by US ban

Nigeria joins Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and Tonga on the list.

US officials said the countries showed persistent shortcomings in screening, vetting, and information sharing that could threaten public safety.

Despite the clampdown, the proclamation outlines several exemptions. Lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, diplomats, athletes, and individuals whose entry serves US national interests are excluded. Some family-based immigrant visa exemptions were narrowed under the update.

The latest move follows earlier actions in 2025, when Trump imposed visa bans on citizens of 12 countries and restrictions on seven others. The administration has also pursued tighter controls on skilled migration, framing them as necessary to protect American jobs.

Trump reiterated his concerns about global migration during the United Nations General Assembly in September, where he told world leaders:

“The UN has such tremendous potential. I've always said it. It has such tremendous, tremendous potential, but it's not even coming close to living up to that potential.”

