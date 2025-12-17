Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Trump: 2 Reasons Why US Gov't Adds Nigeria to List of Countries Facing Travel Restrictions Disclosed
Nigeria

Trump: 2 Reasons Why US Gov't Adds Nigeria to List of Countries Facing Travel Restrictions Disclosed

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • The Trump administration has expanded US travel restrictions to include Nigeria among 15 additional countries over security and visa compliance concerns
  • US authorities cited extremist activity and high visa overstay rates as the primary reasons for suspending certain immigrant and nonimmigrant entries from Nigeria
  • The updated proclamation limited visa validity for Nigerians while outlining exemptions for diplomats, athletes, and holders of existing visas

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

President Donald Trump has disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

US President Donald Trump expands travel ban and adds Nigeria
Donald Trump-led US government expands travel restrictions and adds Bola Tinubu-led Nigeria to the list of restricted countries. Photo credits: Chip Somodevilla, picture alliance
Source: Getty Images

The move forms part of a broader immigration posture by the Trump administration aimed at curbing what it views as security vulnerabilities linked to weak screening systems abroad.

Read also

How Nigerians, others will be affected by Trump’s partial US travel restrictions

Under the updated order uploaded on the White House website, the entry of Nigerian nationals into the United States as immigrants is suspended.

CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

The suspension also applies to nonimmigrants seeking entry on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

Consular officers were further directed to limit the validity of other non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerians, within the boundaries of US law.

Security and overstay concerns

The White House cited the presence of extremist groups as a core justification. According to the proclamation:

“Radical Islamic terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State operate freely in certain parts of Nigeria, which creates substantial screening and vetting difficulties.”

Officials argued that the operating environment complicates the ability of US authorities to reliably verify applicants’ backgrounds.

Visa compliance data also featured prominently in the decision. The administration referenced official figures showing that Nigeria recorded a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 5.56 percent. For student and exchange-related categories, the figures were higher.

“According to the Overstay Report, Nigeria had a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 5.56 percent and an F, M, and J visa overstay rate of 11.90 percent.”

Read also

Breaking: Trump expands travel ban, adds Nigeria, 14 other countries and US visa limits, full list emerges

Donald Trump expands travel ban, adding more countries and imposing new limits on others
Donald Trump expands the US travel ban and imposes new visa limits on others. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla
Source: Getty Images

Other African countries affected by US ban

Nigeria joins Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and Tonga on the list.

US officials said the countries showed persistent shortcomings in screening, vetting, and information sharing that could threaten public safety.

Despite the clampdown, the proclamation outlines several exemptions. Lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, diplomats, athletes, and individuals whose entry serves US national interests are excluded. Some family-based immigrant visa exemptions were narrowed under the update.

The latest move follows earlier actions in 2025, when Trump imposed visa bans on citizens of 12 countries and restrictions on seven others. The administration has also pursued tighter controls on skilled migration, framing them as necessary to protect American jobs.

Trump reiterated his concerns about global migration during the United Nations General Assembly in September, where he told world leaders:

Read also

US embassy sends new message to Nigerians on visa application

“The UN has such tremendous potential. I've always said it. It has such tremendous, tremendous potential, but it's not even coming close to living up to that potential.”

Read more on the US:

US introduces tough visa rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that tourists from dozens of countries, including the UK, could be asked to provide a five-year social media history as a condition of entry to the US, under a new proposal unveiled by American officials.

The new condition would affect people from dozens of countries who are eligible to visit the US for 90 days without a visa, as long as they have filled out an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) form.

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Legit.ng — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Donald Trump
Hot:
Jelly bean brains Funny numbers Richest politicians Deep love messages Mercy isoyip