Super Eagles' 2026 World Cup Hopes: Omojuwa Shares Why Nigeria’s Case is "Weak"
- Nigeria’s dreams of making the 2026 World Cup may not be over yet as FIFA is reportedly investigating the DR Congo over player eligibility in the play-off for the competition
- The NFF Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi told the press that Nigeria has written to FIFA to investigate DR Congo’s use of ineligible players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Morocco
- Prominent Nigerian commentator JJ Omojuwa expressed doubts about the Super Eagles’ chances, citing three reasons for his scepticism
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Popular public commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, has described Nigeria's case for a FIFA World Cup spot as “weak”.
Legit.ng had reported how the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said a petition has been submitted to FIFA against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) for allegedly fielding ineligible players during the World Cup playoffs.
Speaking with journalists at an event on Tuesday, December 16, Mohammed Sanusi, NFF General Secretary, accused the Congolese FA of deceiving FIFA into clearing players for its national team despite their status contravening the country’s citizenship laws.
Sanusi said DR Congo laws established that “you cannot have dual nationality”, adding that several members of the Leopards squad at the playoffs have both European and Congolese passports.
He said the DR Congo FA was “fraudulent” in its registration of the players, and the NFF has submitted a petition to FIFA to investigate the matter.
Omojuwa doubts Super Eagles’ chances
But reacting, Omojuwa listed three reasons Nigeria’s case is not strong, asserting that "DR Congo met FIFA's rules."
The writer posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, December 16:
“Without hearing DR Congo or FIFA's side, just listening to this, you know Nigeria's case is weak.
1. DR Congo met FIFA's rules. The players submitted their Congolese passports to FIFA.
2. 'Congolese rules say a citizen cannot have a dual passport'. Let's take it that this is true. It's got nothing to do with FIFA rules. You can only petition FIFA based on FIFA rules.
3. If the NFF want to really pursue this, they should petition the Congolese government and then get the government to withdraw their team. I must add that this bit is a joke. I am sorry that needed to be said.”
Read more on Super Eagles of Nigeria:
- Akinsanmiro, Nwabali start in Eric Chelle’s lineup to face Egypt in pre-AFCON friendly
- AFCON 2025: Mikel Obi suggests Eric Chelle was forced to include players in Super Eagles squad
- AFCON 2025: FG confirms Eric Chelle is owed 3 months’ salary, Names who is responsible for payment
Odumodublvck reacts to Super Eagles' 'lifeline'
Legit.ng earlier reported that with reports flooding the social media space alleging that DR Congo fielded ineligible players in the World Cup play-offs, Nigerian singer Odumudublvck sent a message to authorities.
An excited Odumodublvck shared a clip of himself, visibly happy about the reports, urging the NFF to take further action.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.