Nigeria’s dreams of making the 2026 World Cup may not be over yet as FIFA is reportedly investigating the DR Congo over player eligibility in the play-off for the competition

The NFF Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi told the press that Nigeria has written to FIFA to investigate DR Congo’s use of ineligible players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Morocco

Prominent Nigerian commentator JJ Omojuwa expressed doubts about the Super Eagles’ chances, citing three reasons for his scepticism

FCT, Abuja - Popular public commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, has described Nigeria's case for a FIFA World Cup spot as “weak”.

Legit.ng had reported how the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said a petition has been submitted to FIFA against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) for allegedly fielding ineligible players during the World Cup playoffs.

Speaking with journalists at an event on Tuesday, December 16, Mohammed Sanusi, NFF General Secretary, accused the Congolese FA of deceiving FIFA into clearing players for its national team despite their status contravening the country’s citizenship laws.

Sanusi said DR Congo laws established that “you cannot have dual nationality”, adding that several members of the Leopards squad at the playoffs have both European and Congolese passports.

He said the DR Congo FA was “fraudulent” in its registration of the players, and the NFF has submitted a petition to FIFA to investigate the matter.

Omojuwa doubts Super Eagles’ chances

But reacting, Omojuwa listed three reasons Nigeria’s case is not strong, asserting that "DR Congo met FIFA's rules."

The writer posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, December 16:

“Without hearing DR Congo or FIFA's side, just listening to this, you know Nigeria's case is weak.

1. DR Congo met FIFA's rules. The players submitted their Congolese passports to FIFA.

2. 'Congolese rules say a citizen cannot have a dual passport'. Let's take it that this is true. It's got nothing to do with FIFA rules. You can only petition FIFA based on FIFA rules.

3. If the NFF want to really pursue this, they should petition the Congolese government and then get the government to withdraw their team. I must add that this bit is a joke. I am sorry that needed to be said.”

