The National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) has announced that the 2025 Batch ‘C’ remobilisation portal would open from December 16 to December 23, 2025

Corps members required to refund allowances were directed to make payments only via their NYSC dashboard

The scheme warned that applications outside the stated period would not be entertained, giving absconded corps members a limited window to complete their registration

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the official date for the opening of its remobilisation portal, urging affected corps members to take note and complete their registration within the approved window.

In a notice issued by the NYSC management, the scheme said the registration portal for the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Remobilisation exercise will be open from December 16 to December 23, 2025.

According to the statement, shared via the NYSC X handle @officialnyscng on Wednesday, December 15, 2025, the exercise is strictly for corps members who absconded during their initial service year and are seeking to complete their national service.

The management also warned that any corps member required to refund the monthly allowance received during their earlier service must do so only through their NYSC dashboard, stressing that payments made outside the platform will not be recognised.

NYSC further clarified that corps members who registered during the 2025 Batch ‘B’ remobilisation exercise but were unable to complete documentation in their state of remobilisation would be required to register afresh for the Batch ‘C’ exercise.

Last batch went to camp and exited

The last set of corps members mobilised by the NYSC went into orientation camp during the 2025 Batch ‘C’ orientation exercise, which traditionally takes place towards the end of the year.

They entered orientation camps nationwide in November 2025 and completed the mandatory three-week orientation programme in early December 2025, after which they were posted to their various places of primary assignment (PPA).

NYSC orientation camps typically last 21 days, covering paramilitary drills, skills acquisition training, physical exercises and official briefings before corps members are formally deployed for the service year.

