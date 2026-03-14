Dangote Fertiliser Limited is seeing a surge in global demand as tensions in the Middle East disrupt fertiliser supply chains and reduce Iranian output

Buyers are increasingly turning to Africa’s largest producer of granulated urea and ammonia, with a capacity of about three million tonnes annually

Dangote is also expanding globally with plans to become the world’s leading urea exporter while pursuing a $2.5 billion fertiliser project in Ethiopia

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Dangote Fertiliser Limited is experiencing a surge in global demand for its products as geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran disrupt fertiliser supply chains and shake commodity markets.

Devakumar Edwin, Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, said buyers from different parts of the world are increasingly turning to the Lagos-based fertiliser plant to fill supply gaps caused by reduced Iranian production.

Dangote Fertilizer Becomes Key Supplier as Iranian Output Declines amid Middle East war

Source: UGC

Speaking during a call with Bloomberg on Monday, Edwin explained that the ongoing conflict has significantly tightened global fertiliser supply, pushing more importers to seek alternative sources.

“Demand has gone up substantially due to the shortage in the global market,” he said.

Middle East tensions disrupt fertiliser supply routes

The conflict involving Iran has raised fresh concerns about shipping activities through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime route through which about one-third of global fertiliser supplies are transported.

Any disruption along this key shipping corridor could further strain supply chains and drive up prices, prompting buyers to diversify their sourcing options.

Dangote Fertiliser expands global and regional footprint

The Lagos-based facility remains Africa’s largest producer of granulated urea and ammonia, with an annual production capacity of about three million tonnes.

Around 37% of its production is exported to the United States, making it one of the company’s key markets.

Founder of the group, Aliko Dangote, has previously revealed plans to position the company as the world’s top urea exporter within the next four years, challenging Qatar’s dominance in the sector.

The company is also expanding its presence across Africa. In August 2025, Dangote signed a $2.5 billion agreement with the Ethiopian government to build a new fertiliser plant in the country’s Somali region.

Source: Legit.ng