NYSC Releases Call-Up Numbers for 2025 Batch C Prospective Corps Members
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sent important information to the 2025 Batch C Prospective Corps Members
- The scheme said it has released the call-up numbers for the 2025 Batch C Prospective Corps Members
- The NYSC explained the reason why only about 40 percent of registered Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) will be accommodated
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the release of call-up numbers for the 2025 Batch C Prospective Corps Members.
The NYSC management said the call-up numbers are based on registration order.
NYSC releases call-up numbers for 2025 Batch C
"The NYSC Management is pleased to announce that *call-up numbers* for 2025 Batch C Prospective Corps Members have been released, based on registration order."
The scheme said only about 40 percent of registered Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) can be accommodated for the upcoming orientation programme.
According to the NYSC, this is due to camp capacity across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, via the NYSC X handle @officialnyscng.
"Please note that due to camp capacity across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, only about 40 percent of registered Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) can be accommodated for the upcoming orientation programme."
The NYSC disclosed that others will be automatically moved to the next batch.
“Rest assured, those not accommodated will be automatically moved to the next Batch, which will take place soon after the Batch C exercise.
“Management remains committed to ensuring a hitch-free orientation exercise and service year experience for our PCMs.”
NYSC extends 2025 Batch ‘C’ registration
Recall that the NYSC extended the 2025 Batch ‘C’ registration by 48 hours to ease network-related delays.
The scheme says technical teams are working “round the clock” to fix ongoing portal issues.
The NYSC Management assures all prospective corps members that they will complete registration before the new deadline.
Read more stories on NYSC:
- NYSC Mobilisation Tied to Final Year Project Submission, FG Declares
- N77,000 Allowance: Jubilation as NYSC Pays Arrears after 2-Month Break
- NYSC Explains Why Lagos Corper Who Criticised Tinubu Was Not Given Certificate
- Weaponising NYSC: How Nigeria Is Punishing Youth Dissent and Fuelling a 2027 Crisis
- Court Orders NYSC to Allow Skirts for Female Corps Members
- NYSC Explains Why Employers Should Fund Corps Members’ Transport, Accommodation
- Jubilation as Tinubu Orders Immediate Employment of 200 NYSC Members, Other Gifts
Nigerian governor increases NYSC members’ allowance to ₦50,000
Legit.ng also reported that NYSC members serving in different parts of Abia State are in a jubilant mood. Governor Alex Otti approved an increase in monthly allowances for corps members serving in the southeast state.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Njoku Ukoha, shared more details about the new corps members' allowance structure.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.