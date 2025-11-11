The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sent important information to the 2025 Batch C Prospective Corps Members

The scheme said it has released the call-up numbers for the 2025 Batch C Prospective Corps Members

The NYSC explained the reason why only about 40 percent of registered Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) will be accommodated

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the release of call-up numbers for the 2025 Batch C Prospective Corps Members.

The NYSC management said the call-up numbers are based on registration order.

NYSC releases call-up numbers for 2025 Batch C based on registration order. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

"The NYSC Management is pleased to announce that *call-up numbers* for 2025 Batch C Prospective Corps Members have been released, based on registration order."

The scheme said only about 40 percent of registered Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) can be accommodated for the upcoming orientation programme.

According to the NYSC, this is due to camp capacity across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, via the NYSC X handle @officialnyscng.

"Please note that due to camp capacity across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, only about 40 percent of registered Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) can be accommodated for the upcoming orientation programme."

The NYSC disclosed that others will be automatically moved to the next batch.

“Rest assured, those not accommodated will be automatically moved to the next Batch, which will take place soon after the Batch C exercise.

“Management remains committed to ensuring a hitch-free orientation exercise and service year experience for our PCMs.”

NYSC extends 2025 Batch ‘C’ registration

Recall that the NYSC extended the 2025 Batch ‘C’ registration by 48 hours to ease network-related delays.

The scheme says technical teams are working “round the clock” to fix ongoing portal issues.

The NYSC Management assures all prospective corps members that they will complete registration before the new deadline.

